TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona mom accused of killing both of her children with a meat cleaver denied harming her children during her first court appearance. Police said 40-year-old Yui Inoue is accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son in their apartment. They said the kids were found lacerated, mutilated, and completely decapitated.