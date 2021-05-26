Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

New research deepens mystery about evolution of bees' social behavior

By Entomological Society of America
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study has mounted perhaps the most intricate, detailed look ever at the diversity in structure and form of bees, offering new insights in a long-standing debate over how complex social behaviors arose in certain branches of bees' evolutionary tree. Published today in Insect Systematics and Diversity, the report...

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitary Bees#Bumble Bees#Biological Evolution#Genetic Data#Biological Processes#Morphologists#Porto#Morphological Data#Corbiculate Bee Evolution#Bee Species#Corbiculate Bees#Pollen Carrying Bees#Complex Social Behaviors#Encompass Honey Bees#Orchid Bees#Evolutionary Processes#Morphological Studies#Numerous Species#Anatomical Traits#Molecular Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Country
Brazil
News Break
Virginia Tech
Related
Astronomytheness.com

New Dark Matter Map Mystery

Scientists have published the most extensive map of dark matter in the universe to date, based on a survey of 100 million galaxies. The findings don’t quite match with predictions made by computer models, suggesting that there is some physics at work which scientists do not yet understand. This, of course, is exciting for physicists.
Sciencewiscassetnewspaper.com

UMaine researchers: Culture drives human evolution more than genetics

In a new study, University of Maine researchers found that culture helps humans adapt to their environment and overcome challenges better and faster than genetics. After conducting an extensive review of the literature and evidence of long-term human evolution, scientists Tim Waring and Zach Wood concluded that humans are experiencing a “special evolutionary transition” in which the importance of culture, such as learned knowledge, practices and skills, is surpassing the value of genes as the primary driver of human evolution.
Astronomynewsnetnebraska.org

We understand where the mysterious space signal comes from, and now the mystery is deepening

Some time ago, there was a lot of talk about “mysterious radio signals” in space: this phenomenon is actually pretty cool, and we’ve talked about it Who is the. Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are one of the greatest mysteries in the universe. Astrophysicists continue their studies in an effort to gain new information and try to get clearer ideas about what they might be.
Astronomytunisiesoir.com

Researchers solve a mystery surrounding aurora borealis

The spectacularly colorful aurora borealis — or northern lights — that fills the sky in high-latitude regions has fascinated people for thousands of years. Now, a team of scientists has resolved one of the final mysteries surrounding its origin. Scientists know that electrons and other energized particles that emanate from...
Scienceskepticalscience.com

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #23, 2021

Life cycle analysis (LCA) is a method used to evaluate the environmental impact of a product through its life cycle encompassing extraction and processing of the raw materials, manufacturing, distribution, use, recycling, and final disposal. From: Journal of Environmental Management, 2010. -- Science Direct. Continuing with getting our terms straight,...
AstronomyHPCwire

HPC Research Solves the Mystery of the Distant, Oddly Shaped Plasma Jets

600 million light years away, massive plasma jets erupt from black holes as galactic clusters crash into one another – and we know this because researchers from universities around the world teamed up to apply supercomputing and radio telescopes, studying the far reaches of outer space. Based in the Northern...
WildlifePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

UW Professor Leads Research on Ecological Trade-Offs

A new study which was led by the University of Wyoming sheds light on the relationship of ecological trade-offs, as well as challenges the nature of this relationship. Daniel Laughlin, an associate professor in the UW Department of Botany and director of the Global Vegetation Project, led the study, which included researchers from the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research in Leipzig, Germany; Leipzig University; and Wageningen University & Research in Wageningen, Netherlands.
ScienceAzom.com

New Study Refutes the Existing Theories on Materials and Their Atomic Structure

EPFL scientists have made a major discovery about the structure of barium titanate — a material used in day-to-day objects. The scientists’ findings now question the prevailing concepts on the displacement of the material’s atoms. Barium titanate is a ferroelectric material that is used in almost all electronic devices, including...
AstronomyPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

535 new fast radio bursts help answer deep questions about the universe and shed light on these mysterious cosmic events

On June 9, 2021, my colleagues and I announced the discovery of 535 fast radio bursts that we detected using the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment telescope (CHIME). Detected in 2018 and 2019, these bursts of radio waves last only milliseconds, come from far across the universe, and are enormously powerful – a typical event releases as much energy in a millisecond as the Sun does over many days.
WildlifeNewswise

The survivability of animal species depends on the number of offspring

Newswise — Researchers from Tel Aviv University took part in a new international study proposing an amendment to the widely accepted theory on the extinction of animal species - by moving the focus from the animal's body size to its reproductive capacity. The researchers found gaps and incompatibilities between mammals and amphibians in the relation between body size and extinction risk: Whereas large mammals bear a smaller number of offspring per birth, leading to higher risk of extinction, larger amphibian females lay more eggs, reducing the threat to the species.
Sciencearchaeology.org

Diet of Siberia’s Neanderthals Studied

VALENCIA, SPAIN—Neanderthals whose remains were recovered in Siberia’s Altai Mountains consumed large and medium-sized game and a wide range of plants, according to a statement released by Asociacion RUVID, the Network of Valencian Universities for the Promotion of Research, Development, and Innovation. An international team of scientists, including Robert Power of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Domingo Carlos Salazar García of the University of Valencia, Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, Amanda G. Henry of Leiden University, and Natalia Rudava of the Russian Academy of Science analyzed the chemical composition of 60,000-year-old Neanderthal bones from Chagyrskaya Cave, and identified microscopic plant particles in their dental calculus and in the soil where the remains were found. Previous genetic research indicates that Neanderthals colonized the Altai Mountains at least twice, but faced a constant risk of extinction. This new analysis of the Neanderthal diet suggests the hominins readily adapted to the Siberian environment, however. Other hominins in the region, such as the Denisovans, may have been a source of challenge, the researchers explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in the Journal of Human Evolution. To read about new evidence that suggests Neanderthals intentionally buried their dead, go to "Around the World: France."
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers develop guide to measure evolution of plants that benefit from others

Plants that facilitate the survival and reproduction of other species can also make them evolve, something that has been ignored in most studies on the subject. Researchers from the Desertification Research Center (CIDE, CSIC-UV-GVA), together with scientists from Mexico and Switzerland, have established a guide to study the evolutionary changes of plants that benefit from other plants.
SciencePhys.org

Evolutionary secrets of the gut microbiome

How does our gut respond and adapt to changing conditions? Where does this fundamental and critical flexibility come from? Technion scientists are unraveling the genius of the gut's microbiome, through microbiota, all the way to genetic inversion. Assistant Professor Naama Geva-Zatorsky and doctoral student Nadav Ben-Assa of the Rappaport Faculty...
Wildlifeinsidescience.org

Researchers Unravel the Mystery Behind a Turtle's Seemingly Impossible Journey

(Inside Science) -- North Pacific loggerhead sea turtles are extremely sensitive to temperature, which should make it impossible for them to swim through the frigid eastern Pacific Ocean. However, a small number of these turtles defy expectations and somehow make it to the Baja California coast. Until now, researchers had not been able to explain the secret behind this migration mystery, but new findings suggest that rare warm water currents guide them to Baja California.
WildlifePhys.org

New research shows that Siberian Neanderthals ate both plants and animals

Neanderthals, extinct cousins of modern humans, occupied Western Eurasia before disappearing and although it was once thought that they traveled as far east as Uzbekistan, in recent years an international research team with the participation of the University of Valencia discovered that they reached two thousand kilometers further East, to the Altai Mountains of Siberia. An international research team led by Domingo Carlos Salazar, CIDEGENT researcher of excellence at the University of Valencia, published today in the Journal of Human Evolution the first attempt to document the diet of a Neanderthal through a unique combination of stable isotope analysis and identification of plant micro-remnants in an individual.