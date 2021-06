Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.59 ($13.64).