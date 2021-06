Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.42.