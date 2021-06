REVISED: June 25, 2021 (originally published June 21, 2018) Much of the early planted corn in the Nebraska has reached the V10 stage and some soybean fields are beginning to flower. Over the past couple days, many of us watched severe storms cross the state, reminding us that hail can happen at any time during the growing season. As we move past the V6 stage in corn and into the reproductive stages of soybeans, we have to change our thinking on how we evaluate hail damage.