Dexter Has a New Fake Name in Season 9

It’s bound to be a bit of a surprise when Jim Lindsay turns out to be someone other than who people thought he was, but from the look of this teaser trailer, especially at the end, Dexter is definitely feeling the need to get back to the life he remembers. It does feel a bit cliche to have turned Dexter into the small-town guy with the dark past that no one knows about, but given that he’s returning for a limited run it can be dealt with by a lot of fans since he’s not bound to be staying where he’s currently located. It’s enough to get people excited though, and that’s kind of the point since for so long fans have been wanting to see a worthy ending to Dexter, and as of this coming fall they’ll finally get one. If this ending isn’t what the fans want however then it won’t be too surprising since some folks are probably already hoping that the idea will be to keep Dexter on simply because he’s too popular and there’s a lot of revenue to be lost by finishing the story. This is what happens when people invest so heavily into a show, they refuse to let go unless they get the ending they want. Some folks, to their own credit, have moved on and might be excited to see the return of Dexter, but don’t care one way or another if the show continues, but others are likely to be bound and determined to see a revival, a remake, or even a reboot, though if anyone other than Michael C. Hall took on the role it feels as though a lot of people might stop watching. That might not be a fitting legacy to a show that’s had such a dedicated audience for so long, and to be honest, while there might be a way to make it work, this is one of those shows that should probably be left alone once it’s over and done with.