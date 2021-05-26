Cancel
Dexter Has a New Fake Name in Season 9

By Matt Purslow
IGN
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDexter will have a new alias in the upcoming ninth season of Showtime's serial killer show. As revealed on Twitter, Dexter will be going by the name Jim Lindsay in the revival season. The name, alongside a headshot of Dexter, is displayed on a name tag for 'Fred's Fish & Game'. Dexter/Jim is a sales associate at the store, suggesting that Dexter has opted for a very low-key role in his new life.

