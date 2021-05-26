Cancel
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Children Won't Get to Testify in Their Own Custody Hearing

By Shannon Melero
Jezebel
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe divorce and subsequent custody battle of the century is still raging on as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt work to determine a custody arrangement for five of their six children. The family’s oldest child, Maddox, is legally no longer a minor and not subject to whatever decision the courts make. At the start of the process, Pitt had filed for joint custody of the children, with Jolie countering for primary physical custody.

CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

Fans Are Concerned That Brad Pitt Has This Strange Condition

There's a lot to love about Brad Pitt. But in the past, he's been accused of being a bit high-and-mighty in terms of his position in Hollywood. The thing is, fans have a theory about why this might be -- and it also explains some other weirdness that fellow actors have encountered with the star, though it doesn't explain that time he messed up his lines on 'Friends.'
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 97.9 FM

Angelina Jolie Believes the Court Failed Her Family in Custody Case: Report

Angelina Jolie reportedly believes that the court failed her family after the judge assigned to her custody case with Brad Pitt would not let her children testify. Last week, a judge tentatively ruled that Jolie and ex-husband Pitt would have joint custody of their five children under 18. The former couple's eldest son Maddox is 19, while Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne are still minors.
MoviesColumbian

Angelina Jolie leads tense ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

It would be an understatement to say that Angelina Jolie is put through the wringer in writer-director Taylor Sheridan’s new film “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”. In just 100 minutes, she is beaten and bruised by nature, men and even some of her own choices — like a crazy stunt involving a parachute and a pickup truck. Jolie has always thrown herself into physically demanding roles, but her Montana firefighter Hannah Farber may take the cake for most cuts and shiners sustained in 24 hours. This is a film in which she’s running from hitmen, raging forest fires and past traumas. Apparently her face and body are the physical representation of that.
CelebritiesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody in Court

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Brad Pitt winning joint custody, Miguel opening up about mental health and more, below. Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody in Court. A...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
TheThings

Here's Why Fans Think Angelina Jolie Had Plastic Surgery

Plenty of people in Hollywood are beautiful by nature. But plenty of others are perceived as being more beautiful because of procedures they've undergone to smooth over wrinkles, minimize less desirable features, and "bounce back" after having kids. While fans could spend forever picking apart the problems with people —...
CelebritiesEssence

Angelina Jolie: "There's Been So Much To Learn" Raising A Black Child In These Times

The mother of six says trying to watch her children absorb the news and not become overwhelmed by the surge in police brutality is "a lot." Tomorrow, the New Line Cinema thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead will be released in theaters in the U.S. and on HBO Max. Though on the surface, the film is full of suspense and action, the women leads — Angelina Jolie and Medina Senghore — display the power of maternal instincts when it comes to protecting those around them, adding a deeper layer of emotion to the movie.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

Inside Angelina Jolie's Relationship With Her Oldest Daughter, Zahara

Angelina Jolie and her estranged husband, actor Brad Pitt share a beautiful brood coming from all walks of life. Of the couple's six children, melanin beauty, Zahara is the oldest daughter and Jolie’s second adopted child. As such, she shares an unbreakable bond with her famous mother, and it is not uncommon to find the two together in public—either appearing at movie premieres or going on shopping trips.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What Angelina Jolie Taught Her Young Co-Star About Doing Stunts For Those Who Wish Me Dead

Angelina Jolie is no stranger to stunt work. Anyone who has watched her laying across the hood of a car in Wanted, or swing from cliffs in the Tomb Raider video game adaptations know that she has embraced stunts in an effort to build out her resume, and even as she matures as an actor and a filmmaker, she’s still willing to test her physicality. Those Who With Me Dead is her latest example.
MoviesComing Soon!

Five Angelina Jolie Films That Deserve Sequels

Angelina Jolie is a classic superstar in every sense of the word. After rising to prominence in the mid-90s/early 2000s with films such as Hackers, The Bone Collector, and Girl, Interrupted (for which she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress), the actress found herself as Hollywood’s golden girl and staring down a number of high profile films and lucrative franchises.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Angelina Jolie takes ALL SIX children out of LA as they're seen arriving in NYC after her 46th birthday celebrations... amid VERY nasty custody battle with ex Brad Pitt that has left her 'bitterly disappointed'

Angelina Jolie was pictured in a rare sighting with all of six of her children over the weekend, as they jetted out of Los Angeles and were seen arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday. The sighting comes after 46-year-old actress was recently left 'bitterly disappointed' in her...
Beauty & Fashioncrfashionbook.com

Angelina Jolie’s Tote Is the It-Bag for Summertime

Angelina Jolie proves black is the new black with a stunning accessory. The actress and activist was spotted at JFK in a Dior trench, tan Valentino slides, and a luxe-yet-functional Celine bag. The Horizontal Cabas with Triomphe- embroidered textile features gold-metal hardware sturdy leather handles. An oversized tote bag is the perfect carry-all for both summertime and back-to-the-office activities.