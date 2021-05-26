Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Children Won't Get to Testify in Their Own Custody Hearing
The divorce and subsequent custody battle of the century is still raging on as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt work to determine a custody arrangement for five of their six children. The family’s oldest child, Maddox, is legally no longer a minor and not subject to whatever decision the courts make. At the start of the process, Pitt had filed for joint custody of the children, with Jolie countering for primary physical custody.jezebel.com