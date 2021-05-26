Cancel
Prince George's County, MD

Baysox to Resume Full Capacity in June, Masks Still Required

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
 16 days ago
In response to the recent announcements by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks regarding the opening of outdoor stadiums to full capacity, the Bowie Baysox are excited to announce that Prince George’s Stadium will also return to full capacity operations. Beginning in June, the Bowie...

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

