Baysox to Resume Full Capacity in June, Masks Still Required

Site of former major league baseball park known as Terrapin Park. Home of Federal League Baltimore Terrapins from 1914 to 1915. Built on land owned by Ned Hanlon, manager of the world champion 1890s National League Baltimore Orioles and a director of Federal League Terrapins. Ballpark was located across 29th Street from site of Oriole Park (II). Home of American Association Baltimore Orioles from 1889 to 1892, and American League Park/Oriole Park (IV). Home of American League Orioles from 1901 to 1902 and Eastern League/International League Orioles from 1903 to 1914. Babe Ruth pitched for the International League Orioles at Oriole Park (IV) from April to July 1914, winning 13 games before being sold to the Boston Red Sox. Jack Dunn, owner of the International League Orioles purchased Terrapin Park in March 1916 and moved his team across street to this site, renamed Oriole Park. It became fifth Baltimore ballpark to bear that name in 1919. Dunn's Orioles were first International League team to win over 100 games, and from 1919 to 1925, won seven straight International League pennants, setting a record for consecutive pennants won by a professional baseball team. On July 4, 1944, Oriole Park (V) burned to the ground, leaving only the outfield fence and scoreboard. As an International League Orioles future Hall of Fame pitcher Robert Moses "Lefty" Grove won 108 games, with 1,020 strikeeouts. Negro League Baltimore Elite Giants played some home games at Oriole Park (V) beginning in 1939.