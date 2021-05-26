CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Retail Coverage Merchandiser Wanted

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAt Acosta, we work with major consumer brands (CPG). Our Retail Coverage Merchandisers represent our customer and clients in retail locations where you shop. We execute product placement through modular integrity, stocking, building displays, selling and completing surveys and audits. We are a company of exceptional people who take pride in the clients and customers we represent, and no day is ever the same! Are you a self-starter with strong attention to detail? Do you work well in independent situations? Candidates with previous retail or sales experience, outgoing personality and the ability to build relationships have success with Acosta! Along with competitive pay, Acosta offers a comprehensive benefits program, paid time off, and 401(k) match for both full and part-time employees!

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
themountvernongrapevine.com

Assistant Store Manager Wanted

High school or equivalent (Required) Assistant Store Leader is responsible for assisting with the overall day-to-day operations of the store including continuous development of effective store associates to achieve desired sales and profit results. Assess daily the stores’ ability to meet/exceed customer expectations for ease of shopping, variety, freshness, cleanliness, food safety and regulatory compliance. Assist with coaching and development of store associates through both formal and informal interactions. Perform scheduling, security, maintenance, safety, sanitation, ordering, administration & Human Resource-related duties. Demonstrate the company’s core values of respect, honesty, integrity, diversity, inclusion, and safety. share responsibility for store performance in all areas of operation/human resources.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merchandiser#Cpg#Rotate#Customer#Microsoft Office#Acosta Sales Marketing
themountvernongrapevine.com

Retail Propane/Processing Associate Wanted

Goodwill Plus – 16482 Village Parkway – Fredericktown, Ohio 43019. Monday-Saturday 9:00am-8:00pm – Sunday 10:00am-6:00pm. Hours/days vary based on store needs. Must be able to work any shift. BENEFITS: Paid Training, Recognition Programs, Advancement Opportunities, Discount at Goodwill Retail Stores, Discount at The Grove Camp Ground and Banquet Hall, Special...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
WWD

Ethical Retail Platform The Canvas Wants to Bring Its Concept to Milan

The Canvas, a New York-based ethical retail platform launched in 2018 by Devin Gilmartin and Tegan Maxey, is in discussions with potential partners to bring its format to Milan. The company, which aims to support and give visibility to socially and environmentally friendly independent labels, made its debut in New...
BUSINESS
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Retail Politics

BITTER LAKE, IN NORTHWEST SEATTLE, derives its name from the acidic residue of a long since demolished sawmill. Small and oblong, it now hosts noisy, profusely defecatory gaggles of Canadian geese and sits beside houses, apartments, and the Broadview Thomson elementary and middle school. In the spring of 2020, camping tents began to pop up along the wooded southern edge of the lake, adjacent to Broadview Thomson’s ball field. A few dozen people in need of housing moved onto the land, which is owned by the local school district.
RETAIL
moneytalksnews.com

Costco Is Putting Limits on These 4 Products

Costco once again is restricting how much you can buy when it comes to certain essential goods. Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, shortages of some goods caused Costco to limit the amount shoppers could purchase. Now, the warehouse giant is returning to that practice. In a quarterly earnings call...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
mycbs4.com

Despite record pay and perks, few people want to work in retail this holiday season

Despite an increase and in some cases record pay, along with perks ranging from monthly bonuses to free college tuition. Many big name stores are having trouble hiring workers despite the start of the holiday season just weeks away. Many economist say, between November and January, holiday retail sales are estimated to hit $1.3 trillion, an increase of around 8 percent since last year. However, despite lofty expectations this holiday season understaffed stores could impact shopping this year, like never before.
RETAIL
themountvernongrapevine.com

Teller Retail Banker Wanted

DescriptionTake the next step toward your new career today!. Become a part of the diverse and inclusive team within our nationally recognized award-winning Bank that is one of the strongest in the nation. Woodforest National Bank is privately owned, and our Employee Stock Ownership Plan is the largest shareholder. We focus on building relationships and discovering opportunities to better serve our communities and understand the financial needs of every customer we serve. At Woodforest we care and prove it by volunteering with local charities and foodbanks to give back to the communities we serve. By joining Woodforest you will become a part of one of the largest employee-owned banks in the country!
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Teller Position Available

As a Teller, you will be exposed to a solid foundation to launch your banking career. You will be provided opportunities to develop your skills in building relationships with customers but also learn about the different areas of banking. Huntington’s culture is driven by our commitment to doing what’s right for our customers, our shareholders, our communities and our colleagues. This commitment has never wavered, and never will.
JOBS
goodfruit.com

Crop coverage complexity

Whole-Farm Revenue Protection may appeal to producers of high-value specialty crops, such as tree fruit, that carry a lot of price and crop quality risks, but it’s a complicated program compared to the multiple-peril crop coverage growers are most familiar with. Sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management...
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

Better Plant Adds Fraser Valley Retail Coverage Through The Organic Grocer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant" or the "Company"), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is pleased to announce that it has added The Organic Grocer to its list of retail wholesalers for Jusu Wellness and Jusu Bar products. The Organic Grocer is one of Metro Vancouver's leading independent organic grocers, providing full service industry leading expertise in health and wellness for its community with a focus on environmental and ecological consciousness.
RETAIL
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy