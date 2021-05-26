Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Hacking and loss of driving skills are major consumer concerns for self-driving cars

By University of Kent
techxplore.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from the University of Kent, Toulouse Business School, ESSCA School of Management (Paris) and ESADE Business School (Spain) has revealed the three primary risks and benefits perceived by consumers towards autonomous vehicles (self-driving cars). The increased development of autonomous vehicles worldwide inspired the researchers to uncover how...

techxplore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Driving Cars#Personal Computer#Driving#Hacking#Toulouse Business School#Autonomous Vehicles#Autonomous Cars#Technology Companies#Used Cars#The University Of Kent#Esade Business School#Artificial Intelligence#Consumer Decision#Safety Concerns#Major Factors#Major Concern#Autonomous Products#Automotive Companies#Human Drivers#Privacy Security Breaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Cars
Related
Technologynextbigfuture.com

Comma AI Open Source Self Driving Car Software

Comma AI has two self-driving cars products called Openpilot and Comma two. Comma had about $5 million in annual revenue in 2020. They have 40 million miles of driving data collected from drivers using its inexpensive off-the-shelf electronics. George Hotz is the Founder and President of Comma.ai. They have raised $8.1 million in funding.
CarsDenver Post

The costly pursuit of self-driving cars continues on. And on. And on.

It was seven years ago when Waymo discovered that spring blossoms made its self-driving cars get twitchy on the brakes. So did soap bubbles. And road flares. New tests, in years of tests, revealed more and more distractions for the driverless cars. Their road skills improved, but matching the competence of human drivers was elusive. The cluttered roads of America, it turned out, were a daunting place for a robot.
Carsarxiv.org

Giving Commands to a Self-Driving Car: How to Deal with Uncertain Situations?

Current technology for autonomous cars primarily focuses on getting the passenger from point A to B. Nevertheless, it has been shown that passengers are afraid of taking a ride in self-driving cars. One way to alleviate this problem is by allowing the passenger to give natural language commands to the car. However, the car can misunderstand the issued command or the visual surroundings which could lead to uncertain situations. It is desirable that the self-driving car detects these situations and interacts with the passenger to solve them. This paper proposes a model that detects uncertain situations when a command is given and finds the visual objects causing it. Optionally, a question generated by the system describing the uncertain objects is included. We argue that if the car could explain the objects in a human-like way, passengers could gain more confidence in the car's abilities. Thus, we investigate how to (1) detect uncertain situations and their underlying causes, and (2) how to generate clarifying questions for the passenger. When evaluating on the Talk2Car dataset, we show that the proposed model, \acrfull{pipeline}, improves \gls{m:ambiguous-absolute-increase} in terms of $IoU_{.5}$ compared to not using \gls{pipeline}. Furthermore, we designed a referring expression generator (REG) \acrfull{reg_model} tailored to a self-driving car setting which yields a relative improvement of \gls{m:meteor-relative} METEOR and \gls{m:rouge-relative} ROUGE-l compared with state-of-the-art REG models, and is three times faster.
Businessslashdot.org

Apple Loses Multiple Top Managers From Self-Driving Car Division

Apple has lost multiple top managers of its self-driving car team in recent months, a sign of attrition at the division involved in what could become an important future product. From a report:. The iPhone maker has hundreds of engineers working on underlying self-driving car technology as well as groups...
U.K.motor1.com

UK: Just one in 10 would feel safe in a self-driving car survey suggests

Less than 10 percent of the British population would feel safe in a self-driving car, according to new research published this week. A study by gap insurance firm InsureTheGap found just nine percent of the drivers it questioned would feel comfortable in a fully self-driving autonomous vehicle, and just 12 percent of respondents would ever consider buying such a thing.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Stock take: Legal groundwork laid for self-driving cars on UK roads

Future legislation hopes to tackle the big questions around vehicle autonomy. The UK government is developing legislation to permit autonomous cars to drive on public roads, which will address a range of issues such as insurance, liability and cybersecurity and establish a legal framework to govern driverless vehicles. Known as...
Carsstrongtowns.org

Are Self-Driving Cars a Solution Looking for a Problem?

Companies like Tesla have been very effective in creating a perception amongst the public that the self-driving car industry is heading a positive direction. But in reality, will cars ever be able to fully drive themselves?. Missy Cummings, director of the Humans and Autonomy Laboratory at Duke University, thinks not....
TechnologyTechCrunch

Self-Driving Deliveries

Autonomous vehicles and robotics were well on their way transforming deliveries before the pandemic struck. In the past year, these technologies have moved from novel applications to essential innovations. We’re joined by a trio of companies — each with individual approaches that span the critical middle and last mile of delivery.
CarsPosted by
HackerNoon

When Will Self-Driving Cars Become Safe Enough?

Self-driving cars are among the most frequently discussed technologies in the world today. Some people think autonomous vehicles could be life-changing for older or disabled people who can’t drive and have difficulty finding reliable transportation options. Governments are regularly involved with rolling out legislation that ensures safe usage on the...
TechnologyTechCrunch

Supercharging Self-Driving Super Vision

Few startups were as prescient as Scale AI when it came to anticipating the need for massive sets of tagged data for use in AI. Co-founder and CEO Alex Wang also made a great bet on addressing the needs of lidar sensing companies early on, which has made the company instrumental in deploying AV networks. We’ll hear about what it takes to make sense of sensor data in driverless cars and look at where the industry is headed.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Self-driving cars are coming to Birmingham

A major trial of self-driving cars is to take place in Birmingham. Called Project Endeavour and backed by the government, it features four Ford Mondeos fitted with lidar, radar and stereo cameras, along with an autonomy software platform by Oxbotica. The fleet is capable of full ‘level four’ autonomous driving...
TrafficThe Next Web

What’s it like being a passenger in a self-driving taxi?

Elon Musk and Uber have both made claims that there’d be millions of driverless taxis on our roads by now and, well, there aren’t. Most of us will have to wait a lot longer before we can take a ride in a one, but thanks to the wonders of the internet we can get a pretty good idea of what the experience is like right now.
IndustryTechCrunch

ISEE brings autonomy to shipping hubs with self-driving yard trucks

Shipping yards are the buffer zone of the logistics industry. When a container is unloaded from a ship full of them, it can’t exactly just sit there on the wharf where the crane dropped it. Maybe it’s time sensitive and has to trucked out right away; maybe it needs to go through customs and inspections and must stay in the facility for a week; maybe it’s refrigerated and needs power and air hookups.