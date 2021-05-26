Meet the Author – Mindy McGinnis

On Tuesday, June 8 the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County hosts Ohio author Mindy McGinnis at Kiwanis Pavilion in Ariel Foundation Park. Mindy McGinnis is “an Edgar-Award-winning novelist who writes across multiple genres, including post-apocalyptic, historical, thriller, contemporary, mystery, and fantasy.” Ms. McGinnis will read from Heroine, her novel about a teen struggling with addiction. She’ll also talk about her life as a writer, and sign books for fans. The event runs from 4 pm-5 pm, is free and open to the public. Free copies of Heroine are available at all PLMVKC branches while supplies last, as part of the “Teen Talk Book Club” series. Teens who need transportation can contact knoxwrites1@gmail.com to arrange for complimentary KAT transit passes.