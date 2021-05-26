Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Vernon, OH

Meet the Author – Mindy McGinnis

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, June 8 the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County hosts Ohio author Mindy McGinnis at Kiwanis Pavilion in Ariel Foundation Park. Mindy McGinnis is “an Edgar-Award-winning novelist who writes across multiple genres, including post-apocalyptic, historical, thriller, contemporary, mystery, and fantasy.” Ms. McGinnis will read from Heroine, her novel about a teen struggling with addiction. She’ll also talk about her life as a writer, and sign books for fans. The event runs from 4 pm-5 pm, is free and open to the public. Free copies of Heroine are available at all PLMVKC branches while supplies last, as part of the “Teen Talk Book Club” series. Teens who need transportation can contact knoxwrites1@gmail.com to arrange for complimentary KAT transit passes.

www.themountvernongrapevine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Knox County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
County
Knox County, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Mount Vernon, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kat#Plmvkc#Ada#The Teen Talk Book Club#Ms Mcginnis#Ariel Foundation Park#Sign Books#Page#Free Copies#Pm 5 Pm#Heroine#Kiwanis Pavilion#Teens#Fantasy#Multiple Genres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Warrior Bags' efforts recognized by 'Today'

MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon resident Mary Cunningham and Fredericktown's Mandy Craze knew that their dear friend Lisa Manns had a battle on her hands and she would need their help and support every step of the way. Little did they know that the three of them, along with their...
Mount Vernon, OHKnox Pages

Sunset bagpipe concerts return to Ariel-Foundation Park

MOUNT VERNON – Bagpipe music at sunset will once again fill the lakeside air in Ariel-Foundation Park in Mount Vernon. A piper will play at the red bridge on the central lake at 8:30 p.m. for 11 Sunday evenings this summer. The free 30-minute concerts will be comprised of Scottish...
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

The lonely death of shy Eddie Berger

MOUNT VERNON -- Shyness can kill you. To be sure, there are many risks at the opposite extreme, but in the case of one Knox County child, shyness was the fault that sealed his fate. This is the story of Eddie Berger. The morning of Feb. 15, 1876, was a...
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

MVHS art program recognized at state Student Achievement Fair

MOUNT VERNON – Four Mount Vernon High School (MVHS) art students received recognition for their work from the recent Ohio School Boards Association Student Achievement Fair. Together, the students’ work helped the Mount Vernon High School Art Program earn an Outstanding Program designation at the Spring Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Probate Court of Knox County, Ohio Case No. 2021-7017

Applicant hereby gives notice to all interested persons, that the applicant has filed an Application for Change of Name in the Probate Court of Knox County, Ohio, requesting the change of name of Izzabell Lynn Buteau to Izzabell Lynn Green. The hearing on the application will be held on the 30th day of June, 2021, at 11:00 o'clock A.M. in the Probate Court of Knox County, located at 111 East High Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050.
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

Free summer fitness program returns to Ariel-Foundation Park

MOUNT VERNON – Foundation Park Conservancy is proud to offer a variety of free physical fitness activities at Ariel-Foundation Park this summer. All will be held in the Schnormeier Event Center and are sponsored by United Way of Knox County and each of the fitness providers, including Crossfit 1808, Hot Yoga Escape, Marshall Winkle, Hannah Kelling, the YMCA, Step Into Fitness, Anisha Maxwell (cardio drumming) and Heidi Varner (Zumba).