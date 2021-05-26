Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Lebanon council passes local abortion ban, first Ohio city to approve measure

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQ2R5_0aC1eIyV00

LEBANON — After a lengthy city council meeting Tuesday, including public comments from over 100 local voters, Lebanon City Council members voted to approve an abortion ban within the city limits, the first city in the state to pass such a measure.

While there are no abortion providers in Warren County, the bill outlaws clinics from coming to Lebanon, our news partners at WCPO-TV report. Doctors who perform the procedure could be charged with a misdemeanor and face up to a $2,500 fine and up to a year in jail.

“We’re very clear: It does not step on any First Amendment rights,” Adam Mathews, a member of Lebanon City Council said hours before the vote was cast. “There’s no penalty, nothing at all, for the mother or anyone who’s going to go through this crisis.”

After hearing comments from the over 100 people on both sides of the issue, the council approved the measure just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“Unless support for women and families including born children are addressed, there will be no sanctuary here,” said Denise Lacy, who spoke at the meeting. “Lebanon will be known as a forced birth zone.”

“Lead the way, lead the charge,” said Mark Lee Dickson, director of Right to Live East Texas. “Outlaw abortion within the city limits, sending a very strong message about this enforceable ordinance.”

According to WCPO-TV, others at the meeting questioned whether the city council even had the authority to pass the measure and whether city council’s time would be better spent on city issues rather than engaging in a national platform.

“The ordinance in Lebanon is just another example of the extreme and unconstitutional lengths anti-abortion activists will go to to prevent patients from seeking the care they need and deserve,” said Kersha Deibel, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio.

“Abortion services are already extremely difficult to access for people in Ohio, but these efforts are part of an aggressive, nationwide anti-abortion agenda to do one thing – ban abortion outright. It’s reprehensible. We will do everything we can to continue providing safe, legal abortion to the people in Ohio who need it – no matter what,” Deibel said.

All Lebanon City Council members were in support of the ordinance, except Krista Wyatt, who submitted a letter of resignation hours before the public meeting, the station reported.

“I no longer want to be affiliated with the current Council membership,” Wyatt wrote.

Since the ban passed, Lebanon became the 29th city in the country to make this type of move. A Texas-based group, Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, said they helped draft the ordinance and the group has helped 26 Texas cities and two others in Nebraska do the same.

The question show shifts to the legality of the ordinance and potential court challenges.

Marty Pinales, a Cincinnati defense attorney and legal expert, said the ban’s approval doesn’t actually make it legal. It’s “clearly unconstitutional,” he told WCPO-TV.

The city faced a legal challenge earlier this year stemming from a concealed-carry ordinance that was passed in March 2020, the station reported. The measure passed and allowed for councilmembers and visitors to carry concealed firearms at council meetings.

But Lebanon residents filed a lawsuit, saying the concealed-carry bill violated state law because state disallows concealed carry in all courthouses and buildings containing courtrooms, according to WCPO-TV. Lebanon City Council meets inside a courtroom.

Like the concealed-carry ordinance, the abortion ban will attract challenges, according to Pinales.

“It is not legal today,” Pinales said. “We don’t know what the Supreme Court is going to do with Roe v. Wade, but as we look today, Lebanon is still part of the United States of America, and they have to follow the laws and the rules of the Supreme Court and the United States Constitution. So as we sit here now, I think they are – and you can’t take politics out of it.

“I think they’re doing this for politics.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
28K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Warren County, OH
City
Lebanon, OH
Warren County, OH
Health
Warren County, OH
Government
Lebanon, OH
Government
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Ohio City, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Lebanon, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#City Limits#State Council#County Council#Abortion Clinics#State President#Lebanon City Council#Wcpo Tv#Right To Live East Texas#The Supreme Court#Cox Media Group#Lebanon Residents#Abortion Services#Council Meetings#Outlaw Abortion#Abortion Providers#City Issues#Anti Abortion Activists#Hearing#Legal Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Latino group sues to block Democrat-drawn maps in Illinois

CHICAGO — (AP) — Illinois Democrats used inadequate data and an opaque process to draw new legislative districts, a Latino civil rights organization argued in the latest lawsuit seeking to block the maps from being used for statehouse elections over the next decade. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational...
Rome, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Vatican regulates lay movements to prevent governance abuses

ROME — (AP) — The Vatican took steps Friday to better regulate lay religious movements by imposing term limits on their leaders and requiring internal elections to be representative of their memberships. The Vatican’s laity office cracked down on the largely unregulated world of associations of the faithful after some...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Vax-A-Million sweepstakes: could $5M be clawed back from the governor?

OHIO (WSYX) — At least one member of the state board that approves non-budget funding for state agencies says Ohio's "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes caught him completely off-guard — just months after appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars to help the Ohio Department of Health promote and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Rep. Shane Wilkin...
Ohio StateDaily Gate City

Ohio governor explains Vax-a-Million lottery

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he picked the state's new vaccine lottery prize of $1 million because it's a "magical" number that captures people's attention. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fb31e903314c47fc9a92ae304ed1661e.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio StatePosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

DeWine amends state health orders

COLUMBUS — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for wearing masks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement about guidelines and mandates in the state of Ohio. On Friday, DeWine directed the Ohio Department of Health to conform the remaining health orders to CDC guidance...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Read the latest Ohio public health order on wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order Monday that aligns the statewide mask mandate with that of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between now and June 2, when all coronavirus-related public health orders are rescinded, except in nursing and assisted-living facilities,...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: Child Tax Credit welcome relief for Ohio families

The pandemic has been a struggle for parents, and the American Rescue Plan includes some game-changing elements that will massively help Ohio families weather this challenging financial time. To help families navigate the uncertainties of the global health crisis and economic recession, Democrats in Congress recently passed and President Biden...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.