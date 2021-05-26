Archie Is Looking So Much Like Meghan Markle These Days — With Harry’s Red Hair

2022 is the year of joy for the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 70th birthday on the throne. You will reach this milestone on February 6th; However, major parties and events have been postponed to summer. More precisely: to the period from 2 to 5 June. Prince Harry, 36, and Duchess Meghan, 39, will also serve in London – at least if an insider is to be believed. After all, the Queen said in an official statement in January 2020, even though Megset, Harry, Meghan and Archie are “beloved members” of the royal family. It remains to be seen if this will still apply as much after interviewing Oprah. Either way: Should the Sussex family come out, fans will be glad to catch a glimpse of their kids. Several members of the royal family have already made their first appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Trooping the Color parade. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will be three years old in June 2022, and his sister will be about one year old.