Opening Segment – MISS: Raw did not get off to a good start. Seeing the entire Raw tag team division in the ring to start the show preparing for the battle royal just reminded me that the Raw tag division is pretty weak right now. Two of the teams only had one member represented due to injuries. You figured that RKBro and The New Day would both lose to face each other, which left several teams that weren't very exciting. AJ Styles coming out and cutting down everyone was ok, but not great. The comebacks from a few in the ring including Randy Orton weren't particularly good either. This wasn't the exciting start to the show that you'd hope for. The battle royal itself was fine and The Viking Raiders were probably the best of bad options to win. They are talented and can be good challengers, but WWE hasn't done anything with them since their return.