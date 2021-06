Luke Steebs went the distance on the mound, only surrendering one run against Roncalli on Thursday in the opening round of the WIAA playoffs. Thursday’s game was tied after two innings at one. In the third Gibraltar scored a run to take the lead. The Vikings packed two more runs in the third and then sealed the game with four in the sixth. The final score ended with the Vikings on top, 8-1. Gibraltar matched their eight runs with eight hits. Roncalli managed just three hits. With the win, Gibraltar sets up a road game with Kewaunee in the second round.