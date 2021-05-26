Cancel
Clymer, PA

JURY CONVICTS CLYMER MAN OF FELONY CRIMINAL MISCHIEF CHARGES

Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi announced that a Clymer man was convicted of charges dating back to an incident in March of 2020. David Bratcher was convicted of third-degree felony criminal mischief charges in a jury trial this morning after Manzi said he intentionally drove into his friend's vehicle following a dispute, resulting in more than $5,000 in damages to both the vehicle and his friend's garage.

