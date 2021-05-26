JURY CONVICTS CLYMER MAN OF FELONY CRIMINAL MISCHIEF CHARGES

It was a busy weekend for Indiana Borough Police, as they report four incidents spanning from Saturday to this morning. Reports say that shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, borough police officers were dispatched to a home along the 1400-block of Church St. after a female was said to be repeatedly calling 911 for no reason. When officers arrived at the home, they found the woman to be 42-year-old Kandi Swanson. Swanson reportedly kicked an officer and was arrested soon after. Charges of simple assault, harassment and communications with 911 systems were filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.