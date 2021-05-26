Ohio Department of Agriculture Finds Evergreen Grain Co. Insolvent
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (May 26, 2021) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) found Evergreen Grain Co. in Clyde insolvent after discovering it was unable to cover its outstanding obligations to farmers. Evergreen Grain, located at 5485 State Route 101 E, Clyde, OH 43410, was suspended on May 13, 2021 to prevent additional outstanding obligations and to facilitate a remedy through the Grain Indemnity Fund.www.themountvernongrapevine.com