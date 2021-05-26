Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reynoldsburg, OH

Ohio Department of Agriculture Finds Evergreen Grain Co. Insolvent

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 16 days ago

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (May 26, 2021) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) found Evergreen Grain Co. in Clyde insolvent after discovering it was unable to cover its outstanding obligations to farmers. Evergreen Grain, located at 5485 State Route 101 E, Clyde, OH 43410, was suspended on May 13, 2021 to prevent additional outstanding obligations and to facilitate a remedy through the Grain Indemnity Fund.

www.themountvernongrapevine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Reynoldsburg, OH
Business
City
Clyde, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Reynoldsburg, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insolvency#Lien#State Department#State Auditors#The Grain Indemnity Fund#Grain Proceeds#Deposited Grain#Oda Grain Auditors#Farmers#Licensed Elevators#Bushel Assessment#Payment#Maximum Reimbursement#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateWSLS

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery to be opt-in program, first winner to be named May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. The program will be opt-in and eligible Ohioans must register online here at: https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The opt-in option will...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Ohio StatePosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

DeWine amends state health orders

COLUMBUS — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for wearing masks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement about guidelines and mandates in the state of Ohio. On Friday, DeWine directed the Ohio Department of Health to conform the remaining health orders to CDC guidance...
Ohio StateDaily Record

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”