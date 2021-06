For many, the idea of developing Alzheimer's disease brings to mind the loss of memories and overall cognitive decline over time. And while this symptom can make itself hard to diagnose early, scientists are beginning to better understand that there are other signs the onset of the disease has begun. In fact, one study has found that not being able to smell certain scents could be a sign that someone is at high risk of Alzheimer's disease. Read on to see which aromas could soon be used as a test for the neurological condition.