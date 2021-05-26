Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

St. Vincent announces fall tour, played “Down” on ‘Fallon’ (watch)

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt Vincent was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, and she and the Down and Out Downtown Band played "Down" from her new album Daddy's Home. In keeping with the '70s vibe of the album, the performance was filmed using video effects to make it appear like it was taped 40 years ago. You can watch that below.

www.brooklynvegan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin City Limits#St Louis#Ct#Nyc#Festival#Hollywood Bowl#Egyptian#Uptown Theater#Mo#Ma#Boch Center#St Louis#Nashville#Downtown Band#Las Vegas#Chicago#Portland#Los Angeles#Cincinnati#Fillmore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musiczapgossip.com

St. Vincent would be ‘dead’ without music

St. Vincent would “probably be dead” without music. The ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’ hitmaker feels “grateful” that songwriting comes so easily to her, as she admits she’s “very lucky” that she gets to make music for living. She said: “Still I feel grateful that it comes to me …...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Black Keys, St. Vincent among hot new albums

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Black Keys, “Delta Kreme” (Nonesuch) On their 10th studio album, the Ohio duo (and veteran Outside Lands festival headliners) are paying homage to the Mississippi hill country blues that has served as a guiding light throughout the Black Keys’ illustrious career. Recorded at...
MusicThe Quietus

Lights Are Much Brighter There: Daddy's Home By St. Vincent

St. Vincent's new album wants to be loose and gritty and bluesy and dirty. It's not that. But it's still great, finds Eve Willis. There is a certain kind of person who thinks that living in New York is an adequate substitute for a personality. Once every five years, Olivia Laing logs on from Surrey to suck the life out of the work of a slew of long-dead New York-based artists and remind us that she, too, was briefly unhappy there. Fran Lebowitz – bad-tempered, chic – tortures her audience with a high budget seven-parter for Netflix (Netflix!) where she gripes and gripes from her Chelsea condo that when the '70s ended, the fun did too.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

With a strong psychedelic ‘70s flavor, St. Vincent seduces the ears with her sixth studio album titled Daddy’s Home. For this record, St. Vincent has unwound her angular and restrictive image for a more free-flowing experimental tone that tickles the nostalgic section of the brain with the usage of ‘70s funk, soul, with a touch of jazz. The album is filled with impressive soundscapes sprinkled with all kinds of tones and sounds perfectly blended with her signature aromatic vocals.
Saint Vincent, MNzapgossip.com

St Vincent: ‘Work and luck are keys to success’

St Vincent says “work and luck” are the keys to success. The 38-year-old singer/songwriter acknowledged that many talented people don’t succeed in the music industry and says all successes come with a measure of luck. When asked by the Financial Times newspaper, “Ambition or talent: which matters more to success?”,...
MusicDaily Californian

St. Vincent’s down, out but album, ‘Daddy’s Home,’ points upward

There is something about period pieces that sets the spirit free. Costume dramas are celebrated every year in cinema, but what about in music? Can an album also be a period piece, or is it just a gimmick, a nostalgic attempt to resuscitate a bygone sound?. Annie Clark, otherwise known...
MusicBillboard

St. Vincent’s New LP 'Daddy’s Home' Comes Knocking: Stream It Now

St. Vincent’s sixth and latest album Daddy’s Home came knocking at the stroke of midnight. The alternative pop artist (real name Annie Clark captures a jazzy, '70s-era NYC vibe on the new set, for which she winds back the clock with her blonde, bobbed wig cut with glamorous bangs. Ahead...
TV & Videosvitalthrills.com

NBC Fall 2021 Schedule Announced

The NBC Fall 2021 schedule was announced today and it includes new dramas, comedies, and pairs unscripted shows with big tentpole programming. “Our program strategy for NBC is singularly focused on driving growth by capturing audiences with can’t-miss event television and keeping them on the network with immersive scripted series,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We are leaning into pieces of the legacy that work, but not being precious about experimenting with things that can benefit from a change.”
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: St. Vincent, The Black Keys, Molly Tuttle & More

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home. The Scoop: Daddy’s Home, out today on Loma Vista Recordings, is the first St. Vincent (Annie Clark) album in four years. The follow-up to 2017’s MASSEDUCTION again finds Clark collaborating with co-producer Jack Antonoff. Others who contributed to Daddy’s Home along with Clark (vocals, guitar, lap steel, sitar, modular synth) and Antonoff (drums, percussion, bass, synths, Mellotron, Wurlitzer, guitar, background vocals) include frequent Clark collaborator keyboardist Thomas Bartlett, pedal steel guitarist Greg Leisz, drummer Cian Riordan, percussionist Sam KS, bassist Patrick Kelly, multi-instrumentalist Evan Smith, violinist Daniel Hart, horn player Michael Leonhard and backing vocalists Lynne Fiddmont and Kenya Hathaway. The 11-track LP was recorded primarily at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, with additional tracking done at Brooklyn’s Rough Customer Studios and in Los Angeles at Conway Recording Studios and Compound Fracture Studio. Press materials regarding Daddy’s Home detailed the circumstances that influenced St. Vincent’s sixth album, stating:
Musicseattlepi.com

St. Vincent Brings the Sounds of the '70s Home on a Mellower, Emotionally Richer 'Daddy's Home': Album Review

For St. Vincent, “home” is a relative thing; she doesn’t often touch exactly the same base, musically, and no one will ever accuse her of making the same album twice. So if you loved the exquisitely visceral, electronic tension of 2017’s “Masseduction” and its nearly operatic art-rock heights, prepare for something entirely on “Daddy’s Home.” If you’re a fan, you’ve probably already done that happy prep work, given that she already teased months back that she’d be exploring 1970 influences like Stevie Wonder this time around. Add a dash of Sly and the Family Stone and “Daddy” should be, like, a family affair, right?
Musictheprp.com

Guns N’ Roses Announce Summer/Fall Tour With Mammoth WVH

Guns N’ Roses have announced their summer U.S. touring plans which will find them joined by Mammoth WVH, who are led by Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the late Van Halen guitar god Eddie Van Halen. Tickets for select dates of the tour will first be made available to members...
Fort Worth, TXwbch.com

The Weekends: Brett Young announces fall tour

Brett Young is looking forward to The Weekends with a headlining tour this fall. The California native will trek across North America on a three-month tour that kicks off with a two-night stay at the famous Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth on September 11 and 12. He'll visit amphitheaters and resorts in 33 cities along the way including Las Vegas, San Diego, Atlantic City and more.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Hellogoodbye playing ‘Would It Kill You?’ in full on fall tour

Back in 2010, Hellogoodbye (the project of Forrest Kline) departed from the peppy, auto-tuned, indie-synth-pop-punk of their early work and released Would It Kill You?. In our look back at 10 classic pop punk bands' "mature" albums, we called it "a jangly, string-laden, acoustic guitar-heavy, power pop album that kinda sounded like The Kinks via Vampire Weekend." The band are celebrating eleven years of the album on an anniversary tour this fall, playing it in full along with "career spanning highlights from 20 years of hellogoodbeing."