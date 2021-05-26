St. Vincent announces fall tour, played “Down” on ‘Fallon’ (watch)

St. Vincent's new album wants to be loose and gritty and bluesy and dirty. It's not that. But it's still great, finds Eve Willis. There is a certain kind of person who thinks that living in New York is an adequate substitute for a personality. Once every five years, Olivia Laing logs on from Surrey to suck the life out of the work of a slew of long-dead New York-based artists and remind us that she, too, was briefly unhappy there. Fran Lebowitz – bad-tempered, chic – tortures her audience with a high budget seven-parter for Netflix (Netflix!) where she gripes and gripes from her Chelsea condo that when the '70s ended, the fun did too.