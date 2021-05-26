Cancel
Astronomy

“Is the Milky Way Spinning Like a Top?”

dailygalaxy.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milky Way Galaxy isn’t the flat spiral shape you probably imagine, according to new research by astrophysicists at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, “rather it’s warped like the brim of a fedora hat with one side pointed up and the opposing side pointed down.” Their findings call into question a claim that the warp is precessing, or wobbling, at a significant rate over time.

dailygalaxy.com
AstronomyPosted by
TheConversationAU

How to watch Wednesday's total lunar eclipse from Australia

On Wednesday evening, May 26, the Moon will slip into Earth’s shadow, creating a total lunar eclipse. No matter where you are across Australia, you’ll be well placed to see it. Lunar eclipses are one of the most marvellous and also one of the easiest astronomical events to see. There hasn’t been a lunar eclipse visible from Australia since 2018. Read more: Explainer: what is a lunar eclipse? As we watch the bright full Moon slowly disappear, it’s...
AstronomyFox17

NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has released a stunning new picture of our galaxy's violent, super-energized “downtown.”. It's a composite of hundreds of images taken by the orbiting Chandra X-ray Observatory over the past two decades. Astronomer Daniel Wang of the University of Massachusetts Amherst said Friday he spent...
Astronomylosalamosreporter.com

LANL: Boundary Of Heliosphere Mapped For The First Time

A diagram of our heliosphere. For the first time, scientists have mapped the heliopause, which is the boundary between the heliosphere (brown) and interstellar space (dark blue). Credit: NASA/IBEX/Adler Planetarium. LANL NEWS. For the first time, the boundary of the heliosphere has been mapped, giving scientists a better understanding of...
Astronomytuipster.com

A striking new picture of the Milky Way has been released by @NASA 🌌🔭

NASA release striking picture of Milky Way's 'downtown', 26,000 light years away. The galactic centre showing billions of stars was pieced together over two decades by NASA's Chandra X-ray observatory. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. China allows couples to have up to three children in...
PhotographyThe Guardian

Milky Way photographer of the year 2021 – in pictures

The annual Milky Way photographer of the year competition features the best photos of our galaxy as selected by Capture the Atlas. This year’s images were taken from around the world by 25 photographers of 14 different nationalities. The best time to see and photograph the Milky Way is usually between May and June with maximum hours of visibility on both hemispheres.
AstronomyInverse

7 images show how our view of the Milky Way has evolved

But thanks to modern technology — from hand-held cameras to giant space telescopes — we’re able to get a glimpse of what our home galaxy looks like. Still, no two Milky Way photos are the same, and our vision of home constantly changes.
Astronomylabroots.com

New Discovery Casts Origin of Milky Way into Doubt

A detailed cross-section of another galaxy, known as YGC 10738, has cast previous ideas of how the Milky Way was formed into doubt. Previously, researchers had supposed that the Milky Way came into being from a freak accident involving a violent mash-up between two galaxies. This, they thought, explained the Milky Way’s thin and thick disks. New research however shows that the Milky Way’s formation may be more typical than previously thought and that Milky Way-type galaxies are likely very common.
Astronomycalifornianewstimes.com

An astronomer spent a year working on image of Milky Way’s ‘downtown’

Hmm. Yup. At the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way, is a supermassive black hole. This is a cosmic phenomenon that is four million times the size of the Sun, creating a cosmic region where extreme gravitational and magnetic events occur. In other words, the area is a telescope that is invisible even naked, even though it is only 25,800 light-years away. But now, with the help of both the Chandra X-ray Observatory Space Telescope and the Mealcut Radio Telescope, astronomers have been able to capture this incredible image: Orange, Green, Blue and Purple areas. Indicates X-rays, and other radio waves are displayed in gray and lilac, making it a beautiful display with bright colors. But they also discovered another phenomenon hidden in our galactic center. This is a gas streak of G zero dot 17-0 0.0.41 20 light-years long and 200.2 light-years wide. This is a bit strange, but experts say it is created when two lines of magnetic field in opposite directions collide and break before they combine, reconstructing the magnetic field, and of kinetic and thermal energies. It is believed to have occurred when both occurred in large numbers. In the process, at least, it’s the only way to explain why it emits X-rays. Astronomers believe that studying this particular event will give them a better understanding of the physics of magnetic reconnection and a better understanding of our own galactic center. Yup.
Astronomyastrobites.org

UR: Mapping Dark Matter: Fitting Spherical Jeans to the Milky Way

The Undergraduate Research series is where we feature the research that you’re doing. If you are an undergraduate that took part in an REU or similar astro research project and would like to share this on Astrobites, please check out our submission page for more details. We would also love to hear about your more general research experience!
Astronomyrealclearscience.com

The Milky Way Is Mysteriously Warped

There's trouble brewing at the edge of the Milky Way: New measurements suggest that a peculiar distortion of the galactic disk is hardly moving, contradicting earlier reports. As yet, nobody knows which finding will end up being correct. At stake are some key details in the structure and formation of spiral galaxies throughout the universe.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

A dozen ultra-high-energy particle accelerators discovered in the Milky Way

A century-old celestial mystery is one step closer to being solved as researchers discover a dozen ultra-powerful natural particle accelerators in our galaxy. The findings help astronomers understand the origin of cosmic rays — charged particles and atomic nuclei flying through space at near light speed that have been imbued with mind-boggling amounts of energy.
AstronomyGrand Forks Herald

Astro Bob: Silent as stone, the Milky Way sets the night aglow

Grand scenes in nature are often accompanied by sound. Think of crashing waves, thunderstorms or a pond trilling with chorusing frogs. The summertime Milky Way possesses all that and more and yet rises in total silence. You'd expect the opening bars of Beethoven's 5th Symphony to play as the billowing star clouds cleared the treetops. But you'll strain to hear anything from those billions of suns. Like listening to the noiseless passage of a big ship through a narrow canal, perhaps the contrast between silence and size only enhances the Milky Way's grandeur.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Stream of stars extends thousands of light-years across the Milky Way

It's hard to see more than a handful of stars from Princeton University, because the lights from New York City, Princeton and Philadelphia prevent our sky from ever getting pitch black, but stargazers who get into more rural areas can see hundreds of naked-eye stars -- and a few smudgy objects, too.
AstronomyScience Daily

The origin of the first structures formed in galaxies like the Milky Way identified

Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) An international team of scientists led from the Centre for Astrobiology (CAB, CSIC-INTA), with participation from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), has used the Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC) to study a representative sample of galaxies, both disc and spheroidal, in a deep sky zone in the constellation of the Great Bear to characterize the properties of the stellar populations of galactic bulges. The researchers have been able to determine the mode of formation and development of these galactic structures. The results of this study were recently published in The Astrophysical Journal.
AstronomySpaceRef

Organic Molecules Offer Clues About Dying Stars and Outskirts of the Milky Way

University of Arizona researchers have observed, in unprecedented detail and spatial resolution, organic molecules in planetary nebulae, or the aftermath of dying stars. Their work sheds new light on how stars form and die. Using the Atacama Large Millimeter Array, or ALMA, UArizona Regents Professor Lucy Ziurys and her collaborators...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Dynamical model of the Milky Way using APOGEE and Gaia data

Maria Selina Nitschai (1), Anna-Christina Eilers (2), Nadine Neumayer (1), Michele Cappellari (3), Hans-Walter Rix (1) ((1) Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, (2) MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, (3) Sub-department of Astrophysics, Department of Physics, University of Oxford) We construct a dynamical model of the Milky Way...