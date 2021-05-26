“Is the Milky Way Spinning Like a Top?”

Hmm. Yup. At the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way, is a supermassive black hole. This is a cosmic phenomenon that is four million times the size of the Sun, creating a cosmic region where extreme gravitational and magnetic events occur. In other words, the area is a telescope that is invisible even naked, even though it is only 25,800 light-years away. But now, with the help of both the Chandra X-ray Observatory Space Telescope and the Mealcut Radio Telescope, astronomers have been able to capture this incredible image: Orange, Green, Blue and Purple areas. Indicates X-rays, and other radio waves are displayed in gray and lilac, making it a beautiful display with bright colors. But they also discovered another phenomenon hidden in our galactic center. This is a gas streak of G zero dot 17-0 0.0.41 20 light-years long and 200.2 light-years wide. This is a bit strange, but experts say it is created when two lines of magnetic field in opposite directions collide and break before they combine, reconstructing the magnetic field, and of kinetic and thermal energies. It is believed to have occurred when both occurred in large numbers. In the process, at least, it’s the only way to explain why it emits X-rays. Astronomers believe that studying this particular event will give them a better understanding of the physics of magnetic reconnection and a better understanding of our own galactic center. Yup.