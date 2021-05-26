Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Robin Issue 2 Review: “She’ll Kill Ya. She’s Flatline!”

By Jessica Rae
thegeekiary.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobin issue 2 quickly gives us the answer to the cliffhanger of the first issue. Did Damian Wayne really die? Yes, he did. But he’s getting better. Thankfully getting his heart ripped out in the first issue by Flatline did not result in a permanent untimely demise of the current Boy Wonder.

thegeekiary.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Mystery#Manga#Robin Issue 2 Review#Boy Wonder#The League Of Lazarus#The White Sawn#Lord Death Man#Lazarus Island#Immortality#Character Design#War Kind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesBatman News

Joker #4 review

Jim Gordon is in a rough spot. Not only is he smack in the middle of a fray between the Joker, a couple of Texan cannibals, and She-Bane — but, if The Joker #4’s meandering inner monologue is to be believed, poor Gordo is super depressed. STORY. The Joker series...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New Batwoman Trailer Teases Diggle’s Arrowverse Return

After being absent from the franchise since Arrow wrapped in early 2020, David Ramsey is finally about to return to the Arrowverse as fan favorite John Diggle in next week’s episode of Batwoman. And this trailer teases how he could play a key role in inspiring a different character to step up.
Comicssideshow.com

Batman (Black Version)

"I made a promise on the grave of my parents to rid this city of the evil that took their lives. By day, I am Bruce Wayne, billionaire philanthropist. At night, criminals, a cowardly and superstitious lot, call me... Batman." Sideshow and Prime 1 Studio are proud to present the...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Josh Williamson & Howard Porter's Deathstroke Inc. From DC Comics

In February, DC Comics made a presentation to ComicsPRO and mentioned a bunch of new titles, namely Deathstroke Inc, a Harley Quinn Animated Series sequel, a Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary title, Elseworld, DC Vampires, Robin and Batman, Joker: A Puzzle Box, The Legend of Batman, Crush and Lobo, Nubia and the Amazons and DC Middle Ages. And presumed that DC Middle Ages would be set in the 12th century AD, rather than be about the average age of most DC Comics readers. A few, including Joker: A Puzzle Box and Crush And Lobo, have been published, but the DC Subscription page has updated with a few more. Including Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour. And now Deathstroke Inc too, written by the current DC continuity architect Joshua Williamson and drawn by the comic creator enjoying quite the creative revival Howard Porter. The first issue publishing at the end of September, it appears to be taking the Deathstroke name as a franchise in the manner that former Howard Porter collaborator Grant Morrison did with Batman, Inc.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Titans Season 3 Star Damaris Lewis Says The Queen Will See You Now

As much as we're liking how there's been a steady increase in the social media surrounding the third season of HBO Max's Titans as it heads towards its August return, we're happy to report that we have something that's not from Joshua Orpin (Conner) and film director Boris Mojsovski Csc, this time. Nothing personal- we just like to broaden our pool of production perspectives. This time around, it's Damaris Lewis checking in with a post that gets right to the point. Sitting atop her make-shift "throne" outside of her trailer, Lewis rocks a post that says everything that needs to be said. But just in case you didn't get it, the caption drives the point home: "The Queen will see you now."
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Comic Book "Special Thanks" Credits For Loki S01E01

As we have discovered, the "special thanks" credits on Marvel TV shows may not mean a lot beyond that. But they do mean, at least, that. So who got thanked in Loki Episode 1 on Disney+ today? Here's the screencap of the thanks. Loki was created for the Marvel Universe...
Wayne, MIAmericajr.com

Black Friday: Batwoman‘s Camrus Johnson becomes Batwing

Camrus Johnson will finally be suiting up for Batwoman, as the CW release the first look of his character Luke Fox unleashing the power of the alter-ego Batwing. The new superhero will debut on the June 27 season finale, but Luke first needs to “overcome his own personal demons”, the episode synopsis states.