An outstanding tennis season came quickly to a close in the second round of playoff action as the Dragons fell to Litchfield last Tuesday after whitewashing New London-Spicer on Monday. Coach John Eberhart said, “We knew we were strongly favored against New London and that Litchfield’s Dragons would be the favorite against us. Even though we lost twice to Litchfield during the regular season, we were still hopeful that we could find a way for an upset. It turned out to be a great match and a whole lot closer than the final score would show.”