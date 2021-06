ITHACA, N.Y. — Let’s not sugarcoat it. Weather-wise, this weekend is awful. From a forecasting standpoint, it was like watching an incoming car crash. With each successive run, the developing coastal storm grew larger thanks to help from an upper-level low to the west, more potent and hugged the coast more tightly. This allowed for two unfortunate things – one, as the storm strengthened, its pressure deepened, which in tandem with its size growth allowed for it to tap into much colder polar air well to the north. Two, hugging the coast allowed it to tap into oceanic moisture to feed its precipitation shield, and shunt all that in a counterclockwise motion around its core – drenching must of New England, the Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic during an economically vital holiday weekend.