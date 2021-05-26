Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

TRANSPORTATION

By Peggy Brown
lexingtonleader.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is an old saying, “She doesn’t know if she is afoot or horseback”. That was me last week; I ordered a to go lunch from Herk’s and then realized I didn’t drive anymore. Sixty four years ago...

www.lexingtonleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Related
freightwaves.com

The light load: Confessions of a transportation tenderfoot

Change is good: Judge Judy was better than Judge Wapner, and Taylor Swift is a marginal improvement on the Archies. Change is bad: Spitting snow becomes a blizzard, leaving you with 16 inches of visibility on I-29 somewhere between the Siouxs — Falls and City — praying that that borrowed Ciera contains the mandatory — MANDATORY! — winter stash of Hershey bars.
Waltham, MAWicked Local

Springwell partners with Alternatives Transportation

Springwell, a Waltham-based nonprofit, announced in April a $90,000 grant from MassDevelopment aimed at expanding transportation service capacity through contracts with licensed taxi or livery businesses. Springwell's mission to provide comprehensive services to seniors, individuals with disabilities and those who provide care, includes access to transportation for both social engagements...
Charleston, SCislandeyenews.com

Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) today announced details of the Beach Reach Shuttle for summer 2021. The hourly service, which launches May 29, will provide a new connection between Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms. Landside Beach Reach parking will be located along Market Center Boulevard in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
roanokecountyva.gov

RVRA Updates Progress on Transportation Corridor

(June 10, 2021) RVRA's contractor is scheduled on Monday, June 14th to begin hauling approximately 100 dump truck loads of stone daily to the project site. The loaded dump trucks will be entering the project site from the southwest end of the Authority's Transportation Corridor off of Reese Mountain Road. Emptied trucks will be exiting at the Smith Gap Landfill to Bradshaw Rd. through Montgomery County to the quarry in Elliston. This stage of the project is anticipated to take approximately three weeks to complete. Leachate tanker hauling will be suspended during this period, weather permitting.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

KULR Jumps as Dept. of Transportation Certifies Packaging for Transport

KULR Technology Group Inc. KULR shares jumped Thursday after the company received a permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT) certifying that its packaging for lithium cells and batteries is safe for air freight. Prototype lithium batteries are only authorized to be transported on cargo-carrying aircrafts to, from or...
honolulu.gov

Waimanalo NB Transportation Committee Meeting

THURSDAY, JUNE 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbqunAh5hW. Purpose: The purpose of this committee is to identify transportation-related priorities for the community. The committee will work in alignment with the Keeping Waimānalo, Waimānalo Plan, establish relationships with necessary entities including but not limited to the Department of Transportation Highway Division, City & County of Honolulu, Elected Officials, other Committee representatives, and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Agency, surrounding the infrastructure, opportunities and stresses associated with Transportation. The committee will not take action, however will provide recommendations by means of resolution and/or committee report to the Waimānalo Neighborhood Board for consideration. This is a seven member committee consisting of the Chair Ted Ralston, Co-Chair Catherine Sato, Kimeona Kane and has four (4) vacancies that need to be filled.
mumsnet.com

Collecting Chicco next2me - is it easy to transport?

A friend offered me her used chicco next 2 me crib. I will need to collect her from her house, which is a 30 min drive away. We don’t have a car at the moment so I would need to take a taxi. My husband thinks it will be too...
arxiv.org

The Cheapest Ticket Problem in Public Transport

Route choice models in public transport have been discussed for a long time. The main factor why a passenger chooses a specific path is usually based on its length or travel time. However, also the ticket price that passengers have to pay may influence their decision since passengers prefer cheaper paths over more expensive ones.
ncktoday.com

OCCK Transportation Assumes City of Concordia Public Transportation

Effective July 1, 2021, OCCK, Inc. will be providing all general public transportation within the city limits of Concordia. This service has been provided by the Concordia Senior Center. This new venture, called GoConcordia, will be a joint partnership between OCCK, Inc., the Concordia Senior Center, and the Kansas Department...
witneygazette.co.uk

ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATION ACT 1984 - SECTION 14(1)

Radley, Church Road Prohibition of Through Traffic Date of Order: 5 July 2021 Coming into force: 12 July 2021 This Order Is being Introduced because of deep drainage & sewer works which are anticipated to be completed on 2 September 2021. The effect of the Order is to temporarily prohibit any vehicle proceeding In part of Church Road. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed to indicate when the measures are In force. Exemptions are included for emergency services and for the works and for access to premises which are only accessible from the closed section of road. The alternative route for traffic Is via Foxborough Road, Whites Lane and vice versa. This Order will remain in force for a maximum period of 18 months or until the works have been completed whichever Is the sooner. (Ref. T8920/RAG)
gobnewsonline.com

Traffic flow on N1 Highway to be disrupted over GRIDCo’s stringing work

The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has announced a planned disruption of traffic flow on the N1 Highway. According to the Authority, this is to enable the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to undertake the final stringing works which involve the removal of a section of the existing power line which traverses the N1 Highway near the Fiesta Royal Hotel Junction.
barrheadnews.com

TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE Dean Park Road, Renfrew

The Renfrewshire Council, in exercise of the powers conferred on them by Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended by Schedule 1 of The Road Traffic (Temporary Restrictions) Act 1991, and of all other powers enabling them in that behalf, hereby gives notice that, because works are being or are proposed to be executed on or near the roads, no person shall drive or cause or permit to be driven or cause or permit any vehicle (except works vehicles) to wait or load on the following length of road in the town of Renfrew in the Unitary Authority of Renfrewshire: Dean Park Road, From Hanning Road to Camps Cres.
gazettejournal.net

G.I. bridge opening for marine traffic six times a day

The Gwynn’s Island bridge is now open to marine traffic six times a day, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced last week. The moveable swing span bridge over Milford Haven will open to boats at 2 a.m., 5 a.m., 8 a.m. 11 a.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. According to VDOT, this schedule of daily openings will continue until a long-term repair project begins later this year.
philkotse.com

LTFRB authorizes 20 more buses for EDSA Busway

That’s on top of the 428 buses already operating on EDSA. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has allowed an additional 20 public utility buses to operate on the EDSA Busway. This was a response to the apparent need for more buses on EDSA, and it is in line with the Department of Transportation’s five-point action plan to address the huge demand for public transport.
lincolnshireworld.com

Mayor of Sleaford opens railway station’s community allotment

Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Robert Oates accompanied by mayoress Ann Oates, officially opened the new allotment on Thursday, June 3. The allotment’s name was chosen as part of a competition run by the Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership and was revealed as “Poacher’s Patch”. Lucky winner, Sleaford resident Vivien Banks,...
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta/Lowndes transportation planning agency amends transportation improvement program

VALDOSTA – The committees of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the transportation planning agency of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission (SGRC), met in-person and virtually, the first week of June, via teleconference to amend the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and elect officers for the Citizen’s Advisory and the Policy Committees. The VLMPO has three committees, the Citizen’s Advisory Committee, the Technical Advisory Committee and the Policy Committee. These committees meet quarterly to discuss and approve various transportation-related initiatives, reports, and projects.