TRANSPORTATION

Radley, Church Road Prohibition of Through Traffic Date of Order: 5 July 2021 Coming into force: 12 July 2021 This Order Is being Introduced because of deep drainage & sewer works which are anticipated to be completed on 2 September 2021. The effect of the Order is to temporarily prohibit any vehicle proceeding In part of Church Road. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed to indicate when the measures are In force. Exemptions are included for emergency services and for the works and for access to premises which are only accessible from the closed section of road. The alternative route for traffic Is via Foxborough Road, Whites Lane and vice versa. This Order will remain in force for a maximum period of 18 months or until the works have been completed whichever Is the sooner. (Ref. T8920/RAG)