Diddy has made it past the struggle and now, he can enjoy everything that he has built for himself. The music mogul is one of the most powerful men in the business, pivoting into more of an executive role in recent years. As he continues to build new platforms to promote hip-hop culture, focusing mainly on his Revolt network, Brother Love has amassed millions upon millions of dollars in his bank account. Ahead of his arrival at the Black Tie Affair in Atlanta, Georgia last night, where he made headlines by holding hands with Yung Miami, Diddy took fans on a behind-the-scenes look at his luxurious life, showing off his private jet.