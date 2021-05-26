Cancel
Health Services

Freudenberg Medical Expands Costa Rica Operations

By Norbert Sparrow
plasticstoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContract manufacturer Freudenberg Medical is adding 8,600 square feet to its facility in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The addition includes a new ISO Class 7 cleanroom for catheter manufacturing and assembly, molding, extrusion, and packaging, as well as more office space. A thermoplastic extrusion line that can produce tubing from 4 to 170 inches in length, with capacity of up to one million parts per month, and new injection molding machines are planned for the space.

