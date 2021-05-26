Freudenberg Medical Expands Costa Rica Operations

ORLANDO, Fla., June 8, 2021 — Orchid Medical, one of the fastest-growing providers of ancillary medical management solutions in the workers’ compensation industry, today announced the company’s strategic growth plan to further increase its workforce and operations by 2022 which marks the 20th anniversary of its official launch. The expansion includes numerous new positions within the company’s ancillary operations at its headquarters in Orlando, Florida. “Over the next five years we are planning for continued steady growth and have implemented plans to add new positions within our operations that allows us to maintain the quality service our current and future clients expect,” said Paul Taylor, president and chief executive officer of Orchid Medical. “As Orchid continues to grow, so does our commitment to principles such as sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion. We value our team members and attribute our consistent growth and success to their work.” In addition to hiring plans, the company plans to expand its state-of-the-art training center and rollout an enhanced leadership development program for its employees by 2022. As an employee of Orchid Medical, new candidates will be a part of a consistently growing organization, backed by a strong company culture that strives for high performance, developing leaders and making a difference in the community. Orchid Medical is deep-rooted in the downtown Orlando community since 2002. In 2018, the company purchased and renovated a six-story office building moving its headquarters to the desirable Thornton Park District. Orchid Medical has a proud tradition of community outreach and is involved in the Downtown Arts District, Family Promise of Greater Orlando, Rebuilding Together Orlando, Rollins College and the University of Central Florida. “We are searching for recent college graduates and individuals with a variety of skill sets in customer support, finance and information technology who are seeking career advancement,” said Monica Patel, vice president of human resources and talent acquisitions at Orchid Medical. “We provide our team members with extensive training and development courses, higher education and certification programs as well as networking and team building events.” Orchid Medical’s recruitment plans are underway. The company is participating in Florida’s 2021 Virtual Statewide Job Fair on Thursday, June 10th. Job seekers are able to register for the virtual job fair and pre-schedule a timeslot with Orchid Medical by visiting https://floridacareercenters.org/statewide-job-fair/. About Orchid Medical Headquartered and fully operated in Orlando, Orchid Medical is a leading, nationwide provider of ancillary medical management solutions for the workers’ compensation industry. Orchid works collaboratively with claims professionals and medical providers to cost-effectively manage and deliver the appropriate medical care and services employees need to recover from a workplace injury. The company’s medical management solutions include Surgical Cost Containment Program® (SCCP), DME and supplies, orthotics and prosthetics, home health and complex care, home and vehicle modifications, diagnostic imaging, physical medicine, transportation and language, and urine drug monitoring services. The company’s clients include some of the largest insurance carriers, self-insured employers, municipalities and third party administrators (TPA) in the nation. For more information, visit www.ORCHIDmedical.com.