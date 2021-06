After 500 pages, 2,000 hours, and eight months, nine Sylvania high school seniors placed first in NASA’s 2021 Student Launch program in four categories. Over 800 teams attempted to participate in the Student Launch, and the Northview High School group was one of 14 that qualified to compete at the middle and high school level. In a virtual ceremony June 3, its members received the first-place Judge’s Award — honoring the middle or high school team with the best presentation, design, and execution — as well as top awards for altitude and social media (for their Twitter account) as well as third-place prizes for team spirit and STEM engagement.