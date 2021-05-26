Cancel
PS Plus Users Can Get Capcom Arcade Stadium's Ghosts 'n Goblins for Free

By Robert Ramsey
pushsquare.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, so it's not quite the same as giving away a full game, but PlayStation Plus subscribers can currently nab the original Ghosts 'n Goblins for Capcom Arcade Stadium at no extra cost. Capcom Arcade Stadium itself is free to download on PS4 (and PS5 via backwards compatibility), but you need to cough up for the games and various other add-ons.

