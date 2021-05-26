Iowa City man allegedly found with meth and marijuana during civil issue investigation
An Iowa City man faces decades in prison after police allegedly found him with meth and marijuana in his vehicle. Authorities say the incident occurred just after 1 am Wednesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 2000 block of 9th Street in Coralville. Officers were investigating a civil issue when they made contact with 39-year-old Jason Albaugh of Scott Court, sitting in a running vehicle. He allegedly had a glass pipe with a white powdery substance that was recognized as a common crack pipe. Albaugh also had a blue torch in his hand.www.1630kcjj.com