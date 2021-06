SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Interlace Ventures, an early stage venture firm dedicated to investing in the next Shopify at its earliest stage, announced it has raised $14 million for its debut fund. Backed by Paypal, Bain Capital Ventures, Carta and some of the most prominent families, executives and entrepreneurs in the commerce space, the firm brings together via its Commerce Platform a broad community of change-makers committed to building a better future of commerce.