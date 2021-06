On a recent online community forum, fans gathered some photos and videos that showed the many times that BTS member Suga showed his love for the ARMYs. Suga was often seen by fans wearing the rings that had been sold at some BTS concerts. The rings are made in a way where if you change the direction of how you wear them, you can choose to either make the two rings form the ARMY logo (⟬⟭) or the BTS logo (⟭⟬). Suga was seen wearing the rings in ways to create the BTS logo on his right hand, and the ARMY logo on his left hand.