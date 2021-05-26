Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

Human Rights commissioner Jason Glass to seek Iowa City Council seat

thegazette.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY — The vice chair of Iowa City’s Human Rights Commission announced his plans to run for City Council. Jason Glass, who has served on the commission since January 2020, announced his intentions to run Tuesday. A nearly seven-year Iowa City resident who has lived in Johnson County for 16 years, Glass also is a 20-year human resources professional, University of Iowa lecturer and member of the Iowa Army National Guard.

www.thegazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Johnson County, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
County
Johnson County, IA
Johnson County, IA
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Teague
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Resources#University President#National University#Johnson University#Iowa City Council#University Of Iowa#Mayor Bruce Teague#Re Election#Employment#Wastewater Treatment#Road Maintenance#Diverse Employees#Political Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Mayor signs proclamation recognizing city essential workers

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Mayor Bruce Teague signed a proclamation earlier this month announcing that National Public Works Week will be recognized in Iowa City from May 16 to May 22 this year. This year's National Public Works Week is themed "Stronger Together" and is sponsored by the American Public Works Association.
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Iowa City wants feedback on changes to area transit system

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City Transportation is seeking public feedback on changes to the area transit system ahead of a virtual public hearing. On June 1, 2021, the City Council will be hosting a virtual public hearing at their regular meeting, and will be formally considering adoption of the Iowa City Area Transit Study Plan and recommended changes to the transit system.
Iowa City, IAKCRG.com

Iowa City Council member discusses abolishing police

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “The abolishment of police would mean that there were no more police,” said Laura Bergus. “I think it was pretty clear. I imagine a long slow process where the community builds alternatives to what our current policing is.”. A city without an armed police force....
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Johnson County, IAKCJJ

Third Johnson County supervisor candidate added to race

A third candidate has joined the race for an open seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. Brian Campbell, who lives on Sand Road south of Iowa City, was able to collect enough signatures to join the race as an independent. He joins Democrat Jon Green of Lone Tree and Republican Phil Hemmingway of rural West Liberty on the ballot. Green and Hemmingway were named their respective parties’ nominees at recent county conventions. Friday was the deadline for independent candidates to file. Candidates have until noon Monday to withdraw.
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Memorial to UI student, CR Kennedy grad finally unveiled

IOWA CITY, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Austin Wu lovingly refers to his twin brother Sean as "kind of a weird guy" - but even four years after Sean's death, his impact remains. "I learned a lot about how to act like a normal person from him," Austin says, "but had our own different ways of going about it. I was demurer, subdued. He was very outgoing and eccentric."
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa City resident organizes first citywide garage sale

IOWA CITY — A self-proclaimed “queen of thrifting” in Iowa City is organizing Iowa City’s first citywide garage sale, establishing an event already in place in many Iowa cities. The inaugural citywide event on May 29 will give shoppers a large selection and sellers a large group of shoppers for...
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa closing in on 38% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Iowa saw 12,682 more residents fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of early Saturday afternoon, for a total of 1,207,455. That means 37.82 percent of all Iowans have received a full series of vaccinations against a virus that has claimed the lives of 6,000 Iowans in the past 14 months.
Iowa City, IAicpl.org

No Bookmobile Service on Memorial Day

The Iowa City Public Library Bookmobile will not be in service on Monday, May 31. The Downtown Library is also closed in honor of Memorial Day. Bookmobile and Library holiday hours are always available on the Library's website. Although the Bookmobile and Library are closed, online services are available 24/7...
Iowa Stateaccesswdun.com

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder trial...
Johnson County, IAnorthlibertyiowa.org

Voter Information for June 8, 2021, Special Election

A regular election will be held on June 8, 2021, which will elect a candidates to fill a partial term expiring Dec. 31, 2022, for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors after Janelle Rettig resigned. A list of candidates is available from from the Johnson County Auditor. Local, state and...
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.