Human Rights commissioner Jason Glass to seek Iowa City Council seat
IOWA CITY — The vice chair of Iowa City’s Human Rights Commission announced his plans to run for City Council. Jason Glass, who has served on the commission since January 2020, announced his intentions to run Tuesday. A nearly seven-year Iowa City resident who has lived in Johnson County for 16 years, Glass also is a 20-year human resources professional, University of Iowa lecturer and member of the Iowa Army National Guard.www.thegazette.com