Letter to the Editor: General public can help in fight against puppy mills

Kudos to the Canton Repository for bringing to light the Horrible Hundred (The Humane Society of the U.S. report that identifies the worst puppy mills and puppy brokers). Animal welfare advocates have struggled to get legislation passed to create more protections for dogs in breeding facilities. Unfortunately, laws can be enacted but if not enforced, the cruelty and abuse continue. There are five inspectors for the estimated 460 breeders in Ohio. This was deemed adequate by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.