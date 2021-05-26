Cancel
Brave Girls and DRIPPIN To Connect With Fans Through UNIVERSE

By Mark Alvin
kpopstarz.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDREAMIN' and FEARLESS rejoice! Their beloved groups, DRIPPIN and Brave Girls, are the latest addition to the ever-expanding UNIVERSE. The developers behind the rapidly-growing K-pop fan interaction platform, NCSoft and Klap, shared that they're welcoming Brave Girls, the four-piece girl group under Brave Entertainment, and DRIPPIN, the seven-member boy group under Woollim Entertainment, to the growing UNIVERSE platform. Additionally, it was proudly announced that the two groups will be participating in various content to introduce themselves across offline and online events within the app.

www.kpopstarz.com
