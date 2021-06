If you’re not into schmaltzy Instagram moments, look away now. In the aftermath of the DfB Pokal final, Edin Terzic published a then-and-now photo. The first was from 2012, of him in the stands of Berlin’s Olympiastadion at the equivalent showpiece back then with his fellow supporters – casual cap fashionably perched, scarf tucked up tight and wearing zip-up BVB casual wear. The second was – as the caption pointed out – nine years on, with Terzic on the Olympiastadion’s pitch, cradling the bejewelled Pokal trophy and wearing a satisfied smile.