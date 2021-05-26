Cancel
Pokémon HOME Update To Add New Features And Special Bulbasaur, Squirtle Distribution

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mobile version of Pokémon HOME is receiving a welcome update next month that'll add new features and reward players with two special Pokémon. Firstly, a new 'Catch Calendar' feature will allow you to view your Pokémon arranged by the dates on which you caught them. The idea here is that you'll be able track when you caught your very first Pokémon, right up until the day you finally grabbed the biggest, baddest Legendary around. It'll also let you set special dates like anniversaries, your birthday, and the day you first met your favourite Pokémon.

www.nintendolife.com
