Pokémon HOME Update To Add New Features And Special Bulbasaur, Squirtle Distribution

June brings another update to Rust. New features have also appeared in the mobile app Rust+. With IFTTT support, an in-game trigger can now set off a real home alarm. Rust is a survival game focused on crafting and cooperation (or not) of players from all over the world, developed by Facepunch Studios. The game is accompanied by a special app, called Rust+, which enables players to supervise their buildings when they don't have access to a computer. It enables players to execute simple instructions, control triggers, and communicate with other players. Both Rust and the supporting app receive regular updates. The June patch, in addition to many new features in the game itself, adds support for IFTTT in Rust, making it quite interesting for players.