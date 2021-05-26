Cancel
Law Enforcement

Area transient allegedly took his pants off to keep from having to leave Shelter House

By jhunter
KCJJ
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA resident of Shelter House was charged with trespass after refusing to leave the facility last week. The incident occurred on May 20th at the Southgate Avenue facility. 58-year-old Scott McIlhenny was asked to leave by staff. He reportedly refused to leave, and reportedly took off his pants to try to keep staff away from him.

www.1630kcjj.com
