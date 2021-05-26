Cancel
Here Are All The Theories About Who Kevin Will Marry On This Is Us

Cover picture for the articleGoing into the Season 5 finale of This Is Us, fans knew both Kevin and Madison were having cold feet. But even so, everyone was convinced the wedding would go forward. After all, viewers have known Kevin would eventually get married ever since they saw him sporting a wedding band in the Season 3 finale flash-forward to 2034. But it turns out that wedding didn’t happen in 2021, at least, not in this episode. So, who does Kevin marry on This Is Us — and more importantly, when does he finally tie the knot?

