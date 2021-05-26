Health-Ade Focuses on 'a Happy Gut' in Its Biggest Ad Campaign Ever

The Far Cry series feels like it’s always had some kind of official content creation for players to mess around with. Well, starting with the second game, anyway. It wasn’t in the original. Unfortunately, the Far Cry team confirmed that Far Cry 6, the newest game in the series launching later this year, won’t have a map editor at all. You’ll have to go back to older games in the series if you want to explore maps painstakingly built by other players using official tools. Of course, this doesn’t mean that intrepid modders won’t still find a way to put their own maps in the game.