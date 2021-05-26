Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Health-Ade Focuses on 'a Happy Gut' in Its Biggest Ad Campaign Ever

By Paul Hiebert
AdWeek
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to educate shoppers on the health benefits of kombucha, a bubbly fermented tea that continues to grow in popularity, beverage brand Health-Ade is debuting a multi-million-dollar ad campaign and package redesign that’s all about the gut. Paul Hiebert. Paul Hiebert is a CPG reporter at Adweek, where...

www.adweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Fermented Tea#Ad Campaign#Kombucha#Cpg#Adweek#Beverage Brand Health Ade#Brand#Data Driven Stories#Popularity#Health Benefits#Package Redesign#Happy#Shoppers#Hiebert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
Related
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Gut-Boosting Beverage Campaigns

Kombucha is a gut-boosting beverage that's packed with antioxidants and probiotics to support healthy digestion, balance in the gut and whole-body well-being, and the important role of gut health is the focus of Health-Ade's new campaign. The marketing and education campaign goes above and beyond the digestive benefits of the fermented drink and offers a look at the link between gut health, immunity, mood and whole-body wellness.
MarketsPosted by
Fortune

Reddit’s WallStreetBets community turns its focus to Clover Health

The groundswell of support for Medicare insurance startup Clover Health Investments started a couple of weeks ago on the r/WallStreetBets Reddit page. Select users began extolling the stock, saying it was the next big thing. And, as often happens on that subreddit, others shouted those evangelists down. The believers persisted,...
Businesscollisionweek.com

Maaco Launches New National Ad Campaign

Maaco announced the launch of its national integrated advertising campaign, ‘The Upside of Uh-Ohs.’ The campaign kicks off with a musically driven TV spot, directed by Grammy award-winner Joseph Kahn, that refreshes the iconic brand tagline, ‘Uh-Oh, Better Get Maaco’. The creative campaign is rooted in the brand’s almost 50-year...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Health-Focused Snack Bars

This new Perkier probiotic snack bar is being launched by the brand in the UK to offer consumers a way to support their overall health and wellness with a beneficial option to enjoy when hunger hits. The snack bar comes in Blueberry with Dark Chocolate and Madagascan Vanilla with Dark Chocolate flavor options, which are both crafted with two probiotic strains. These are reported by the brand to be 1,000-times more effective than dairy products when it comes to making it to the gut intact.
InternetSearchengine Journal

4 Ad Customizers to Improve Google Ads Campaign Performance

Your Google Ads campaigns need to work hard to stand out from the crowd. Have you tried Ad Customizers yet?. The world of search and paid ads has never been busier. It’s a hotly contested space where marketers need to do everything they can to inspire customers to choose their ad.
LifestylePosted by
TheStreet

Sephora Canada Amplifies Indigenous Voices With Its First-ever National Indigenous History Month Campaign

Featuring an entirely Indigenous cast and crew, the campaign showcases the beauty that lives in the stories, traditions and truths of Indigenous Peoples. For more media materials, please visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8906551-sephora-canada-indigenous-history-month/. TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - This June, Sephora Canada reveals its first-ever National Indigenous History Month Campaign, to amplify...
Video Gameswersm.com

Twitch Celebrates 10 Years With Its Biggest Emote Update Ever

Twitch is bringing creators a huge emote update and new features in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. People on Twitch are passionate about emotes. They are a way for viewers and creators to identify and express themselves. So much so that the platform calls them the “unofficial (but official) language of Twitch.”
San Francisco, CAdrbicuspid.com

University of the Pacific launches oral health ad campaign

The importance of children's oral health is the initial theme for the campaign, as dental cavities are the leading chronic disease among children in California, according to the university. Posters have been installed across San Francisco's Muni and San Mateo County's SamTrans public transit systems to run over the summer.
Internetmultibriefs.com

The essential guide to effective Facebook video ad campaigns

You've probably heard a lot lately about advertising tools and opportunities from trending platforms like Google Ads, Instagram Ads, or even TikTok Ads. It’s understandable, given that some of them have been generating a lot of buzz as of late. However, if you’re thinking about launching an ad campaign for your business and you are not considering Facebook as the primary outlet, you are making a big mistake.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 won’t have a map editor, will focus on its campaign

The Far Cry series feels like it’s always had some kind of official content creation for players to mess around with. Well, starting with the second game, anyway. It wasn’t in the original. Unfortunately, the Far Cry team confirmed that Far Cry 6, the newest game in the series launching later this year, won’t have a map editor at all. You’ll have to go back to older games in the series if you want to explore maps painstakingly built by other players using official tools. Of course, this doesn’t mean that intrepid modders won’t still find a way to put their own maps in the game.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Teams With "Worldwide Business With kathy ireland(R)" To Create Marketing Campaign Designed To Drive Leads To Its International Dealer Network In The Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

Ireland's Company Reaches Over 200+ Million Households Via Fox Business Network & Bloomberg International Television-Plus Video Streams On All Major Social Media. KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC: WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), a manufacturer of multiple lines of proprietary personal medical alarms and services for Seniors and emergency response systems for lone workers, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®, to create impactful video pieces designed to educate the Company's target market of dealers and distributors of Wearable Healthcare devices, and for use in promos and social media for prospects, clients, and associates, including, but not limited to Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin.
Agricultureefeedlink.com

Focusing on feed hygiene and gut health is two steps closer to NAE

To achieve the goal of no antibiotics ever, the industry needs to look at all areas of the production system. Optimizing management, health and nutrition, whilst reducing exposure to pathogens. Both gut health and feed hygiene are key drivers to reduce the need for antibiotics. This is where the use of targeted feed treatments and additives can help. Ensuring animals are fed safe feed means preventing contamination and reducing the risk of re-contamination. A healthy gut means healthy and optimally performing animals – this can be achieved by supporting gut function and its natural protective mechanisms.
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

The great outdoors is the focus of an ad campaign to tempt tourists

A new advertising campaign by www.ThisisCooperstown.com, which is managed by Destination Marketing Corporation, has a focus on outdoor activities with the intention of drawing people to the area post-pandemic. The website, which now has a page called ‘Get Outside’, will have links to trails, playgrounds and boat rentals among other...
Healthonemedical.com

Trust Your Gut: 5 Ways To Improve Your Gut Health

It’s one of those health topics you probably hear about all the time, but may seem a little vague or even abstract: “gut health.” From supplements in the grocery store to television commercials promoting probiotic-rich foods (we’ll get to those in a second!), it may seem like everyone is suddenly obsessed with helping you fix the state of your gut. But what is gut health and why is it such a big deal?
Healthallaboutfeed.net

Advanced feeding concept to optimise swine gut health

The gut plays host to more than 500 commensal microbiota species which help protect it against harmful pathogens. Ensuring a good balance of the gut microbiota will play an important role for the gut and the overall health of it. The digestive tract (gut) is needed not only for digestion...