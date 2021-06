At this point, it’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of divorce proceedings. Neither celebrity has formally announced the divorce, but reports confirmed that Kardashian filed back in February. The proceedings themselves appear to be moving along without drama, but the two estranged spouses are allegedly not communicating on a regular basis. It would seem, however, that there’s still some love and respect between them, as Kardashian found a sweet way to commemorate her soon-to-be ex-husband’s birthday.