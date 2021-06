The wait is almost over for St Helens. Anyone who has followed one of rugby league’s most successful clubs in the 13 years since their last Challenge Cup triumph in 2008 would argue the most difficult hurdle is still to be cleared on 17 July when they walk out at Wembley against Castleford, winners of the second semi-final here, for the final of the sport’s most prestigious competition for the 23rd time in their history.