Premier League

Rio Ferdinand buzzing over reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool are going to be busy this summer. Jürgen Klopp needs a few decisive signings to be made. The centre of defence needs bolstering, Gini Wijnaldum needs replacing and a star forward needs to come in. Liverpool have been linked with Jadon Sancho recently, Rio Ferdinand has been raving over the youngster.

Premier LeagueTribal Football

PSG watch as Man Utd yet to make offer for Borussia Dortmund star Sancho

Manchester United are keeping their powder dry regarding Jadon Sancho. While they remain interested in the Borussia Dortmund star, United are yet to make a formal offer for the England international. Sport1 says contact has been established, but it hasn't moved beyond registering their interest. BVB are prepared to sell...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd chiefs convinced Sancho deal a step away

Manchester United are 'more confident than ever' of landing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The German club have publicly stated that they will listen to offers for the England winger. With two years remaining on his contract, Dortmund have decided to lower their original asking price. Eurosport claims United are...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United have edge over PSG in Kieran Trippier transfer battle

It sounds like Manchester United will dip into the transfer market for a new right-back. The Red Devils reportedly have the edge over Paris Saint-Germain in a potential summer transfer battle for Atletico Madrid right back Kieran Trippier, as per The Athletic, with the England international proving he can do it in La Liga as well as the Premier League.
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Chelsea and Leicester are playing each other in the Premier League just three days after meeting in the FA Cup final. Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool's match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the...
Premier Leaguewhathifi.com

Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K and for free

It's crunch time for Chelsea and Leicester City with top four spots up for grabs and Liverpool hot on their heels. Any dropped points in Tuesday night's game gifts the advantage to their rivals. Forget the cup final. That was a dress rehearsal. The Champions League is the prize this time. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream in 4K or for free wherever you are.
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.