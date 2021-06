Father’s Day is Sunday, and if you are looking to take your dad out on his special day, below is a list of some meal deals and freebies crafted just for him. (Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and cannot be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)