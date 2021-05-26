CDC Director Urges Caution Over Memorial Day Weekend for Those Not Vaccinated as U.S. Covid Cases, Deaths Fall

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness continued its climb toward 176 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.8 million. The U.S. led the world in total cases at 33.46 million, while deaths totaled 599,769. The new reported daily cases of COVID-19 stood at 14,288 on Sunday, down from 14,464 the day before, according to a New York Times tracker. New deaths fell to 363, after holding above 400 for several days. The seven-day average of cases stood at 14,288, down 29% from two weeks ago, while the average for deaths declined to 362. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 143.9 million, or 43.4% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increasing to 64.4%. On a global basis, India was second in total cases at 29.5 million on Wednesday, followed by Brazil at 17.4 million, according to JHU data, while Brazil was second in deaths at 487,401 and India was third at 374,305.