Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC Director Urges Caution Over Memorial Day Weekend for Those Not Vaccinated as U.S. Covid Cases, Deaths Fall

By Rich Mendez, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is reporting an average of about 24,155 infections per day over the past week, down 23% from a week ago. About 50% of the U.S. population has had at least one shot, according to the CDC, with more than 131 million Americans, or almost 40%, fully vaccinated. The...

www.nbcdfw.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Memorial Day Weekend#Cdc#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#White House#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthinvesting.com

U.S. administers 310.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 310,645,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figure is up from the 309,322,545 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June. 13 out of 374,398,105...
Public HealthSun-Journal

Maine CDC reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths, bringing the seven-day average of new daily cases to a low not seen since late October. With an announcement from Gov. Janet Mills last week that Maine’s state of emergency...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

CDC urges COVID-19 vaccinations at discharge

The CDC is encouraging hospitals, emergency departments and emergency care facilities to administer COVID-19 vaccines to unvaccinated patients at discharge, reports AHA News. The agency said jurisdictions should distribute part of their vaccine allocations to these facilities and may want to prioritize providers in counties with a higher social vulnerability index to help increase vaccine equity.
Public Healthsanjosesun.com

New Irish Covid cases fall to 329, no deaths in past day

As Covid cases continue to fall throughout Ireland, government officials report that there are only 19 patients in intensive care units, along with 57 new cases of the Covid virus. Taoiseach Michel Martin made note that the reopening of society and the economy is continuing and the public has been...
Public Healthwestportlocalpress.com

No COVID-19 Cases, Deaths over Weekend; State Positivity Rate 0.40%

The Westport-Weston Health District reports that Westport had no COVID-19 cases or deaths reported over the weekend . The State’s daily test positivity rate was 0.40%. Westport total positive or probable cases: 1,803 cases. Westport total COVID-19 Deaths: 31 deaths. News to your Inbox. Register your email to receive important...
Public Healthohionewstime.com

CDC Director Warns Delta COVID Variant Expected to Spread in the U.S.

Delta variants are considered highly contagious and more deadly, but the CDC director says that vaccination can protect you from that variant. Washington — Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky said he expects the delta mutant to become the predominant coronavirus strain in the United States. The first delta variant detected in India became predominant in the United Kingdom.
Michigan Statekhn.org

CDC Probes Covid-Vaccinated Teen’s Death In Michigan

A 13-year-old in Saginaw County received a second dose of covid vaccine three days before he died, prompting a federal investigation. Separately, the National Institutes of Health launched a new study into effects of covid vaccines during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Federal health officials are investigating after a Saginaw teen died...
Public HealthIntelligencer

Vaccinations Urged as COVID Cases Decline in West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice attempted to balance the good with the bad during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, noting a continuing decline in active cases while warning of danger for those who still have not been vaccinated. The twice-weekly briefing also provided an opportunity for acting Workforce West Virginia Commissioner Scott Adkins to...
Public HealthPetoskey News-Review

Health officials stress importance of vaccinations regarding delta variant

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is strongly urging those residents who are not fully vaccinated to get their COVID-19 vaccine. As the delta variant of the virus continues to spread rapidly across the country, it could very well become the dominant strain within the next few weeks, according to health officials.
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 176 million as U.S. daily death count falls below 400

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness continued its climb toward 176 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.8 million. The U.S. led the world in total cases at 33.46 million, while deaths totaled 599,769. The new reported daily cases of COVID-19 stood at 14,288 on Sunday, down from 14,464 the day before, according to a New York Times tracker. New deaths fell to 363, after holding above 400 for several days. The seven-day average of cases stood at 14,288, down 29% from two weeks ago, while the average for deaths declined to 362. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 143.9 million, or 43.4% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increasing to 64.4%. On a global basis, India was second in total cases at 29.5 million on Wednesday, followed by Brazil at 17.4 million, according to JHU data, while Brazil was second in deaths at 487,401 and India was third at 374,305.
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Most new COVID-19 cases, deaths are among unvaccinated, gov. says; 369 new cases, over 6K vaccinations

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a briefing on COVID-19 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Unless there's a big surge in vaccinations over the next several weeks, it's looking unlikely that Utah will reach Gov. Spencer Cox's goal of seeing 70% of adults in the state have at least one dose of theCOVID-19 vaccine by July 4, the governor said Thursday.