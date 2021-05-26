Itau Campaign Promotes WhatsApp-Driven Bank Account

Like so many other areas of consumer media adoption, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated mobile adoption of financial apps, according to a new report ("The State of Finance App Marketing") released this week by AppsFlyer. While that may not seem like much of a surprise given how many other forms of mobile marketing the pandemic accelerated, it’s noteworthy because finance has been an area consumers have historically been loath to experiment with. For those who remember, the automated teller machine, or ATM, was first introduced in the mid-1960s, but it took two decades before they were widely used by banking customers.