Fantasy Rom-com My Roommate is a Gumiho with Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri Premieres this Wed on tvN

I found my drama crack of 2021 and it’s definitely tvN Wed-Thurs fantasy rom-com My Roommate is a Gumiho (Frightening Cohabitation). My adoration of this drama is up there with how much I loved Start-up last year, less that the drama is a “work of art” but rather the drama “works my heart”. It makes me love and care about the two leads 999-year old gumiho Woo Yeo and 21-year old college student Lee Dam. He’s an old soul in an even older body and she’s just a breath of fresh air for everyone around her, full of candor, sincerity, humor, and emotional depth. It’s crazy how well written she is as a female lead, with none of the purposely being obtuse stupidity or saying what she doesn’t mean passive-aggressiveness that is often foisted on K-drama rom-com females to make then seem spunky. It makes sense how playboy sunbae Gye Sun Woo is falling for her and even more sense why she has good friends around her who protect her and is a sounding board for her. If anyone says Hyeri is bad in this drama imma fight you cuz she’s just A-dorable (has she always been this adorable?) and does enough to make Dam enjoyable to watch. Plus her chemistry with both Woo Yeo and Sun Woo is beautifully layered and palpable. The writer also does a great job of providing context for the fox bead, glimpses into Woo Yeo’s past sadness, and hints at what it could do to Dam in the process of nurturing the bead Woo Yeo needs to turn human. I’m glad the toilet humor is lessened and we can spend so much time watching Woo Yeo and Dam live together and deal with life issues all the while talking candidly and caring about each other.