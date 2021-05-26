Cancel
Fantasy Rom-com My Roommate is a Gumiho with Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri Premieres this Wed on tvN

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know why I’m lowkey super excited for the next tvN Wed-Thurs drama My Roommate is a Gumiho. By all accounts expectations should be low but Mouse really wore me out and a silly fun rom-com can totally refill the drama meter. The drama airs on tvN this Wednesday with a simulcast on Chinese streaming giant iQiyi, which co-produced the drama. Jang Ki Yong plays a 999-year gumiho (nine-tailed fox) who has been nurturing a fox bead to turn himself into a human, which accidently gets ingested by real human girl Hyeri so the two end up cohabitating until he can find a way to get it out of her. For her sake too, if it stays in her body it will burst in one year and she’ll die. Any reason for cute cohabitation in K-dramas is fine with me, the promos have been cute enough and Hyeri isn’t mugging up the screen (so far) and Jang Ki Yong is making the most of his model good looks as the aloof gumiho. The drama is adapted from the same name webtoon and directing is the PD of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, 100 Days My Prince, and Kkondae Intern.

