Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Glenda Jackson receives BIFA's Richard Harris Award

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aY0zC_0aC1afwG00
Glenda Jackson was honored with the British Independent Film Awards' Richard Harris Award. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- British actress Glenda Jackson is the newest recipient of the British Independent Film Awards' Richard Harris Award.

BIFA said Wednesday it honored Jackson, 85, for her outstanding contributions to the British film industry.

The award was presented to Jackson by actor Josh O'Connor, her co-star in the upcoming film Mothering Sunday.

The Richard Harris Award recognizes an actor who has contributed significantly to British films throughout their career. Previous recipients include Kristin Scott Thomas, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Daniel Day-Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

"Glenda Jackson is a pioneer of stage and screen whose choice of roles has often challenged and changed the narrative around both class and female representation. Her incredible body of work has spanned many genres and generations and she remains, to this day, one of the U.K.'s most talented and beloved thespians," BIFA said in a statement.

"Not only a multi award-winning actress but also a respected parliamentarian, her return to her craft in recent years, to much critical acclaim and joy, has been a triumph. Her contribution to the British film industry has been lasting and impactful and we are thrilled to honor her and her incredible body of work with this award."

Jackson started her career in theater in the 1960s and appeared in plays on the West End and Broadway. She won two Oscars for Best Actress in the 1970s; her first for her role in Women in Love (1970) and her second for A Touch of Class (1973).

Jackson took a hiatus from acting to pursue a career in politics from 1992 to 2015. She returned to acting in 2015 and has since starred in the BBC One series Elizabeth is Missing.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
121K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Redgrave
Person
Daniel Day Lewis
Person
Glenda Jackson
Person
Helena Bonham Carter
Person
Richard Harris
Person
Kristin Scott Thomas
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Person
Judi Dench
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabeth Is Missing#Bifa#Bifa Film#Actor Josh O Connor#British Films#Theater#Recognition#Plays#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Yan Miles interview: ‘The Crown’ editor

“I tend to cut with my heart and my instinct,” declares Emmy-winning editor Yan Miles (“Sherlock”) about editing “Fairytale,” the emotional third episode of the acclaimed fourth season of Netflix’s flagship drama “The Crown.” The episode introduces the audience to the compelling season-long story arc of the iconic Princess Diana, perhaps the most anticipated character on the show to date. “That’s kind of how I approach anything,” he says. Watch our exclusive video interview above.
TV & Videoschannelguidemag.com

Wednesday, June 9: Tom Hiddleston Is Back as the God of Mischief in ‘Loki’

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. The latest live-action series from Marvel Studios finds Tom Hiddleston reprising his feature-film role as the titular God of Mischief, with Loki stepping out of his brother Thor’s shadow in his own adventure that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In that movie, Loki was last seen absconding with the infamous Tesseract, and he now finds himself a fish out of water after this theft lands him in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic Time Variance Authority. They force Loki to repair several timelines he broke and assist in stopping a greater threat — or face deletion. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant also star.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Steve McQueen

BAFTA TV Craft Awards: ‘Small Axe,’ ‘I May Destroy You’ Clean Up. Small Axe and I May Destroy You were the big winners at the 2021 BAFTA TV Craft awards, celebrating the best creativity behind the camera, on Monday night. In a virtual event broadcast on…. TV News. May 24,...
MoviesHollywoodChicago.com

Tom Hiddleston

CHICAGO – From villain to anti-hero to homoerotic fan fiction icon, Loki has traveled a long way from the greasy-haired megalomaniac we have come to love. For most of his cinematic character development, Loki has been a foil to Thor’s massive himbo (n.: a very attractive, often beefy male who isn’t the brightest bulb, but is still able to shine because of his good-natured attitude and respect for women. Male version of a “bimbo”) energy.
Moviesforcarol.com

“Magic in the Moonlight” Movie Review

Stanley Crawford (Colin Firth) is a very famous illusionist in 1928. His stage name, and persona, is that of Wei Ling Soo, and the costume he wears assures Stanley that no one will ever recognize him outside of show. As such, Stanley’s side hustle is to debunk those who claim...
Celebritieslwlies.com

The Father

Anthony Hopkins is at the peak of his acting powers in this moving drama about the banality of ageing. Statistics from Alzeimer’s Research UK state that one in five people over the age of 85 have dementia, which means that almost every person during their lifetime will either experience the disease themselves or by proxy. There is no known cure, and little is understood about how to prevent the onset of this condition which causes sufferers to undergo progressive cognitive decline.
Moviestellyvisions.org

Hugh Laurie's 'Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?' To Star Will Poulter & Lucy Boynton

When David Suchet hung up his little mustaches, it was the end of one era for Agatha Christie on the small screen, but it opened the way for another new wave of different adaptations. Fans have since been treated to Sarah Phelps' imaginative BBC takes and subjected to Kenneth Branagh's mistaken opinion that he should star in some big-screen remakes. But the latest comes from neither of these quarters. Based on Christie's 1934 novel of the same name, Why Didn't They Ask Evans? is instead produced and directed by Hugh Laurie, who most Americans routinely mistake for one of their own due to House.
BusinessDeadline

Former Troika Reps Launch B-Side Management & Production With Clients Including Daniel Kaluuya, Jenna Coleman, Karen Gillan, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith

EXCLUSIVE: Four former Troika reps have launched London-based B-Side Management and B-Side Production with an impressive client list including Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Jenna Coleman (Victoria), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Keeley Hawes (Line Of Duty), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Joe Cole (Gangs Of London) and Barry Keoghan (Eternals).
Celebritiescriterion.com

Nathan Lane’s Closet Picks

Much to our delight, the irresistibly sardonic Nathan Lane recently found himself “back in the closet”—the Criterion closet, that is! A fixture on the American stage and screen for four decades, the Tony and Emmy winner is beloved for his fiery wit and snappy repartee in gleefully outrageous comedies like The Producers (2005) and The Birdcage, the latter of which celebrated its twenty-fifth anniversary this past March. A showman through and through, Lane’s signature spunk is on full display as he peruses our selection, gravitating first to fellow funnyman Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid before having his interest piqued by Vilgot Sjöman’s Scandinavian sex odyssey I Am Curious—Yellow. His affection for classic Hollywood is readily apparent: he praises Burt Lancaster’s chilling performance in Sweet Smell of Success and bemoans Charles Laughton’s short-lived career as a director. The actor also shares a story about his attempt to recruit Stephen Sondheim for a musical version of Hal Ashby’s Being There. Check out the above video for more of his commentary on the movies he took home!
MoviesTime Out Global

Loki star Wunmi Mosaku on entering the Marvelverse

Last time we saw Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god of mischief, Loki, he’d apparently cheated death at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. As Earth’s mightiest heroes travelled back in time to save humanity, Loki got his hands on the all-powerful Tesseract and hot-footed it out of there. Or did he? As new Disney+ show Loki reveals, his attempt to rewrite his own narrative is shut down by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). Basically time-travelling cops, they make sure that the timelines play out the way they’re supposed to, to avoid the catastrophic collapse of the multiverse.
CelebritiesGrazia

Mark Ronson Engaged To Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer

Did you know that Mark Ronson was dating Meryl Streep's daughter, Grace Gummer? We're not going to lie, that celebrity couple had completely passed us by. But the pair were first pictured together in September last year, and things have now got very serious, as the couple are engaged. So, congratulations to Grace and Mark!
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Kate Beckinsale To Star In Catherine Hardwicke’s ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale will star in the Catherine Hardwicke-helmed family drama Prisoner’s Daughter, penned by Mark Bacci. “Mark Bacci’s script is a raw, personal look at a deeply fractured family, similar to my first film Thirteen (with Evan Rachel Wood and Holly Hunter.) With Prisoner’s Daughter, I want to fully immerse the viewer in Kate’s character’s intense world as she, her father, and her young son try to heal generational family trauma and find a new way forward,” said Hardwicke.
MoviesCleveland Jewish News

Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan to star in ‘She Said’ movie

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are attached to star in “She Said,” about The New York Times sexual harassment investigation against Harvey Weinstein that kicked off the #MeToo movement. Mulligan and Kazan are in final negotiations for the Universal Pictures movie to play Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the authors of the book “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Offer’: Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks & Dan Fogler Join Paramount+ Limited Series About the Making Of ‘The Godfather’

Giovanni Ribisi (Sneaky Pete), Colin Hanks (Fargo) and Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts franchise) will join Miles Teller and Matthew Goode in Paramount+’s upcoming limited series The Offer. The Offer is based on two-time Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s experience of making the iconic 1972 film The Godfather that Francis Coppola directed...