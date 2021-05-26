Glenda Jackson receives BIFA's Richard Harris Award

Glenda Jackson was honored with the British Independent Film Awards' Richard Harris Award. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- British actress Glenda Jackson is the newest recipient of the British Independent Film Awards' Richard Harris Award.

BIFA said Wednesday it honored Jackson, 85, for her outstanding contributions to the British film industry.

The award was presented to Jackson by actor Josh O'Connor, her co-star in the upcoming film Mothering Sunday.

The Richard Harris Award recognizes an actor who has contributed significantly to British films throughout their career. Previous recipients include Kristin Scott Thomas, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Daniel Day-Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

"Glenda Jackson is a pioneer of stage and screen whose choice of roles has often challenged and changed the narrative around both class and female representation. Her incredible body of work has spanned many genres and generations and she remains, to this day, one of the U.K.'s most talented and beloved thespians," BIFA said in a statement.

"Not only a multi award-winning actress but also a respected parliamentarian, her return to her craft in recent years, to much critical acclaim and joy, has been a triumph. Her contribution to the British film industry has been lasting and impactful and we are thrilled to honor her and her incredible body of work with this award."

Jackson started her career in theater in the 1960s and appeared in plays on the West End and Broadway. She won two Oscars for Best Actress in the 1970s; her first for her role in Women in Love (1970) and her second for A Touch of Class (1973).

Jackson took a hiatus from acting to pursue a career in politics from 1992 to 2015. She returned to acting in 2015 and has since starred in the BBC One series Elizabeth is Missing.