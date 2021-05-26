Vin Diesel (And Tyrese Gibson) Have A Message For Fans After Fast And Furious 9 Crushes Worldwide

Fast and Furious 9 Watch Online: Fast & Furious 9 - being released as F9 in some markets - has leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size (from 900MB to 1.99GB). While most copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, some are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses, malware, and whatnot onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. But even with those genuine cases, the illegal Fast & Furious 9 copies are of remarkably poor quality, feature hard-coded subtitles, and/ or are filled with advertisements. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing. It is against the law and filmmakers deserve to be paid for the content they create.