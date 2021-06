One of the more intriguing matches at WWE's Hell in a Cell was the match between Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler, and we knew there would be plenty of opportunity for chaos. Thing is Bliss was a constant topic of conversation even before the match, as Bliss had been trending on social media since her promo earlier in the night. Fans were curious as to what unexpected things might happen in the match, especially with how things have gone leading up to this point with Bliss and Lilly, and reactions only increased once the match actually started.