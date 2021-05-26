Cancel
Accidents

Florida firefighting copter crashes with four aboard, no survivors reported

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

One person was killed and no other survivors have been found after a firefighting helicopter with four people aboard crashed during a training exercise in Leesburg, Florida, officials said.

The Sikorsky UH-60 crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport, about 35 miles (56 km) northwest of Orlando, around 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Leesburg Fire Department, which responded to the crash, confirmed one death, but said it had not located any survivors.

"The crash appears to be a total loss," the department said on Facebook on Tuesday evening, adding that it had gotten the fire under control.

The posting included a picture showing a plume of black smoke coming from vegetation beyond a taxiway of the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Administration said in a statement that it was sending investigators to the scene.

